Education gets 25% as Uba Sani signs N985.9b budget for Kaduna

Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, has signed the 2026 Appropriation Bill into law, with education taking the largest share of 25 per cent of the N985.9 billion budget.

Speaking at the Council Chambers of Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, the governor said that the budget ”reflects our resolve to consolidate the gains we have made while laying even stronger foundations for sustainable growth.”

Governor Sani disclosed that ₦698.9 billion, representing 70.9 per cent of the budget, has been devoted to capital expenditure, targeted at infrastructure development, economic expansion, and improved service delivery.

He also said that ”recurrent expenditure stands at ₦287 billion, or 29.1 per cent, ensuring that essential government services continue to function efficiently and responsibly.”

Giving a breakdown of the budget, the governor said that education got 25 per cent of the budget ”because we believe that knowledge is the most powerful tool for breaking the cycle of poverty and securing the future of our children.”

”Infrastructure and rural transformation also account for 25 per cent, reflecting our determination to open up communities, connect markets, and stimulate economic activity across the state”, he stressed.

”Health takes 15 per cent, affirming our conviction that a healthy population is the foundation of productivity and human dignity. Agriculture and food security receive 11.65 per cent, reinforcing our commitment to feeding our people, empowering farmers, and strengthening our local economy,” he disclosed.

According to Governor Sani, his administration ”also made deliberate provisions for climate change activities, nutrition, and environmental sustainability, recognising the realities of our time and our responsibility to future generations.”

Titled the Budget of Consolidation of Transformation for Inclusive Development, he pointed out that its defining feature is the administration’s resolve to correct long-standing exclusionary errors.

”By allocating ₦100 million to every ward in Kaduna State for community-driven projects, we are empowering our people to determine their priorities and drive development from the grassroots. This is governance that listens, governance that includes, and governance that delivers,” he said.

The governor maintained that his government is committed to fiscal discipline and responsible financial management.

”The 2026 budget introduces no new loans, and we have already paid ₦114.9 billion in debt servicing. This reflects our determination to protect the future of Kaduna State while meeting the needs of the present,” he disclosed.

According to him, the 2026 budget is more than figures and projections because it promises ”progress, opportunity, and a better quality of life for every citizen of Kaduna State.”

The governor, however, said that its success will depend on effective implementation and continued collaboration with the Kaduna State House of Assembly, assuring a cordial and productive working relationship with the legislature.

”Together, we have helped position Kaduna as Nigeria’s bastion of peace and tranquillity, and together we will sustain this stability as the bedrock of development. By working together, we will consolidate transformation, deepen inclusion, and build a Kaduna State that truly works for all,” he promised.