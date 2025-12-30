EFCC arraigns ex-AGF Malami in Abuja today

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) will today arraign former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) before Justice Nwute of Federal High Court, in Abuja.

This is following the fresh money laundering charges filed against Malami, and his son, Abubakar Abdulaziz Malami, over alleged financial dealings. The 16-count charge, instituted before the Federal High Court in Abuja, is marked FHC/ABJ/CR/700/ 2025 and lists the Federal Republic of Nigeria as the complainant. Also named as a co-defendant is Hajia Bashir Asabe.

Court filings allege that the defendants knowingly handled, transferred and concealed funds suspected to be proceeds of unlawful activities.

Investigators reportedly traced a total sum of N1,014,848,500 to a Sterling Bank account connected to the transactions.

This is as a group, the Coalition Against Terrorism and Corruption (CATC) has announced plans to mobilize a one-million-man march to protest any attempt to release former Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) Abubakar Malami from EFCC detention, demanding instead that he be sentenced to death by hanging for allegedly enabling terrorism financing through massive money laundering.

In a statement signed by Dr. Hassan Adebayo, the group’s spokesperson, Malami was branded a “traitor in high office” whose actions have directly fueled terrorism, cost countless innocent lives, and betrayed the nation.