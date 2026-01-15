EFCC moves to probe Bomadi council boss over alleged N800m illegal loan

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has moved to probe the Chairman of Bomadi Local Government Council in Delta State, Hon. Dagidi Andaye, alongside five other council officials, over allegations of forgery and the illegal procurement of an unapproved N800 million loan from a commercial bank.

The development followed a petition dated January 8, 2026, and submitted to the EFCC’s Benin Zonal Directorate on January 14, 2026, by 15 councillors of the Bomadi Legislative Arm.

The petition, titled “Alleged Forgery and Fraudulent Loan Obtaining by Hon. Dagidi Andaye and Five Councillors of Bomadi Local Government Area of Delta State,” accuses the council chairman and his allies of financial impropriety, recklessness and abuse of office.

According to the petitioners, the loan was allegedly secured without the constitutionally required approval of the Bomadi Legislative House, with claims that the signatures of councillors were forged to facilitate the transaction.

“This act constitutes a serious breach of public trust, financial crime and undermines governance,” the councillors stated in the petition. They further urged the anti-graft agency to urgently investigate the matter, recover the allegedly fraudulently obtained funds and prosecute all those found culpable.

Those named alongside the chairman include Hon. Doubra Wurukeseiye, the alleged impeached Leader of the Bomadi Legislative House; Hon. John Tome; Asu Eteku, Head of Personnel Management (HPM) of the council; Adibor Senior, the Treasurer; and Hon. Porbeni Cletus.

The allegations have also triggered a parallel political crisis at the local government level, as the 15 councillors—out of a 20-member legislative house—have reportedly issued an impeachment notice against Hon. Andaye.

The notice has been forwarded to the Delta State House of Assembly, the Governor’s Office and relevant security agencies.

The councillors accuse the council chairman of “financial impropriety, financial recklessness, executive abuse of office and political threats,” alleging that he invoked the governor’s name to intimidate lawmakers opposed to his actions.

In the petition, the councillors warned that forgery is a grave offence under Nigerian law, punishable by up to 14 years’ imprisonment, and stressed that the alleged actions, if left unchecked, could erode accountability at the grassroots level.

The petition was signed by Hon. Peres Alari, Hon. Barbar Harris, Hon. Muturu Justice Ebimene, Hon. Ebi Nanakumo, Hon. Bariki Godsday Desmond, Hon. Edougha Felix, Hon. Isaiah Selekekeme Emmanuel, Hon. Komuko Pius, Hon. David Ambari, Hon. Egbebo Rofina Tamaraudebaemi, Hon. Musa Rita, Hon. ThankGod Tiriki, Hon. Forcados Segun Olobio, Hon. Coleman Donobebe Dennis and Hon. Massah Austine.

As of the time of filing this report, the EFCC had not issued an official statement on the petition, while a senior staff member of EFCC, who will not want his name mentioned, confirmed the development.

However, efforts to reach Hon. Andaye for comments were unsuccessful.