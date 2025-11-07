EFCC seeks media, CSOs’ collaboration in fight against corruption

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has said that new technologies, global financial systems, and cross-border crimes have made illicit financial flows more complex. The anti-graft agency then solicited the support of the media and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in the fight against corruption in Nigeria.

Zonal Director of the Commission in Enugu, Daniel Isei, stated at a one-day capacity-building workshop for the Media and CSOs that the EFCC cannot combat these challenges in isolation, stressing that it requires vigilance, networks, and courage to continue providing credible intelligence that will help it act swiftly and effectively.

“Intelligence sharing remains one of the most critical areas of our partnership. Information is power, and in the fight against corruption, timely and accurate information can make the difference between success and failure. We encourage the Media and CSOs to continue to share actionable intelligence with the Commission”,the zonal director stated.

Isei added that the EFCC remained committed to protecting the identity and safety of those who provide credible information, stressing that it had strengthened its mechanisms for handling whistleblower reports and for ensuring that sources are treated with confidentiality and respect.

“By working together, sharing intelligence and coordinating our efforts, we can close the gaps that corrupt individuals exploit, and ensure that stolen wealth is traced, recovered, and returned for the benefit of all Nigerians”, he stated

Isei described the Media as a veritable watchdog of Nigeria’s democracy, stressing that through its “investigative reporting, you expose corruption, demand transparency, and inform citizens about the progress, or setback in our collective effort to build a more accountable nation”

He also said that Civil Society Organisations mobilise communities, shape public opinion, and hold institutions accountable, adding that this was in recognition of the shared responsibility that the EFCC continues to build and nurture strong relationships with both institutions.

In a paper he presented, Faruk Abdullah, the head of the Legal Department of the Commission, listed immunity, impunity, inadequate legislation, slow judicial processes, the use of technology, and a lack of collaboration, among others, as part of the challenges faced by the Commission in the fight against corruption in the country.

He stated that it was unfortunate that some elected officeholders, such as governors, their deputies, presidents, and their vice presidents, who were protected by the constitution through immunity to avoid distraction in office, had leveraged the opportunity to steal public resources, among other things.