EKEDC announces changes as Peters takes over as chairman, Joseph-Condotti named interim CEO

Eko Electricity Distribution Company Plc (EKEDC) has announced a change in its board and executive leadership following the takeover of its board by Transgrid Enerco.

The development was confirmed on Wednesday, with the exit of the previous board led by Dr Dere Otubu, which represented former majority shareholder West Power and Gas Limited. A new board has now been constituted, with Engr. Dr Olubunmi Peters appointed as chairman.

Other members of the new board include Professor George Nwangwu, Faruk Aliyu, Kolapo Joseph and Rasheed Olaoluwa, while Ayo Gbeleyi retains his position as director representing the Bureau of Public Enterprises.

As part of the transition, Rekhiat Momoh has stepped down as chief executive officer of EKEDC. The new board has appointed Wola Joseph-Condotti as interim chief executive officer, with immediate effect.

In a statement, the company said the appointment was aimed at ensuring continuity in operations and leadership during the transition period. It added that the board was confident in Joseph-Condotti’s familiarity with the organisation and her understanding of the electricity distribution sector.

Commenting on the change, Peters thanked the outgoing chief executive for her service, noting that Momoh’s tenure coincided with efforts to strengthen operations and improve service delivery across EKEDC’s franchise areas.

“We appreciate Rekhiat Momoh’s contributions to the company and wish her success in her future endeavours,” Peters said.

Joseph-Condotti previously served as Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of West Power and Gas Limited, the former parent company of EKEDC. She has also held several senior roles within EKEDC in the past, including pioneer chief legal officer and company secretary, head of regulatory compliance, and chief human resources and administration officer.

She holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan, a Master of Laws degree from Harvard Law School, and an MBA from INSEAD Business School.

Speaking after her appointment, Joseph-Condotti said she was focused on maintaining stability and continuing efforts to improve electricity distribution to customers.

“I am honoured to serve as interim CEO at this time. EKEDC has a strong team, and my priority is to work with them to sustain progress in delivering reliable electricity to our customers,” she said.

Peters said the board’s decision reflected its intention to place stakeholder interests at the centre of the transition, adding that the company remained committed to its strategic objectives.

EKEDC serves customers across Lagos State and adjoining areas and is one of Nigeria’s electricity distribution companies operating under the country’s power sector reforms.