Ekiti 2026: INEC releases names of guber candidates, excludes PDP candidate

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday released the list of candidates and running mates for the June 20, 2026, governorship election in Ekiti State.It was observed that the name of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Dr Wole Oluyede, was missing on the list.

Recall that Oluyede emerged on November 8, 2025, as the party’s governorship candidate, conducted by the Aminu Turaki-led National Working Committee and monitored by officers from INEC.

A check by The Guardian yesterday evening at the INEC state headquarters located along the new Iyin-Ekiti road, in Ado-Ekiti, showed that the names and particulars of the PDP candidates were missing among the 12 candidates displayed by the commission.

According to sources in INEC, who spoke on condition of anonymity, the ongoing national crisis in the PDP, which has resulted in two factions laying claim to the party’s leadership, with a series of litigations filed in the courts, is responsible for the omission.

The Ekiti 2026 governorship candidates and their deputies are Opeyemi Falegan (41) Omoyemi Olaleye (42) for Accord Party; Akande Oluwasegun (36), Oluwasanmi Fajuyigbe (African Action Congress); Ayodeji Ojo (42), and Itunu Ibitoye (35) for Action Democratic Party.

Also in the list are Oluwadare Bejide (66); Paul Olowoyeye (52) for African Democratic Congress (ADC); Biodun Oyebanji (58); Monisade Afuye (67) for All Progressives Congress (APC); Bidemi Awogbemi (36); Akinyemi Adewumi (53) for Action People’s Party; and Joseph Anifowose (65), and Margaret Ilesanmi (68) for Allied People’s Movement.

Labour Party (LP) has Oyebanji Olajuyin (67) and Ayokunle Okumade (45); New Nigeria People Party (NNPP) has Blessing Abegunde (35) and Francis Ajayi (65); People’s Redemption Party (PRP) has Olaniyi Ayodele (49) and Modupe Adebiyi (35).

Young Progressive Party (YPP) has Owoola Daramola (54) and Opeyemi Adeyemo (51), while Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) has Victor Adetunji (38) and Adesina Oyeniyi (35).