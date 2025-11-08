Eko DisCo reaffirms free prepaid meter installation, warns customers against fraudsters

The Eko Electricity Distribution Company (Eko DisCo) has launched the second phase of its free prepaid meter rollout across its franchise areas, reaffirming that customers will not be charged any fees for installation, processing, or registration.

The initiative, part of Eko DisCo’s broader commitment to transparency, customer protection, and billing accuracy, aims to close the metering gap and eliminate estimated billing through the Meter Acquisition Fund (MAF) and the Distribution Sector Recovery Programme (DISREP).

Speaking at the Ajah District Town Hall Meeting in Lagos, Eko DisCo’s Chief Commercial Officer, Sam Edoho, who represented the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mrs. Rekhiat Momoh, said the second phase of the free metering exercise would run until 31 December 2025. He emphasised that customers are expected to apply only through the company’s official metering portal.

“The free meters are here again. All customers need to do is apply — no payment, no installation fee, no processing fee,” Edoho said. “Metering is designed to eliminate estimated billing and ensure customers pay only for what they consume.”

He revealed that over 15,000 customers benefited from the first phase of the scheme and that the new phase would prioritise Band A and B customers, before extending to Bands C, D, and E. Edoho reiterated that applications are essential to capture customer verification data (KYC) and assign meters appropriately.

Eko DisCo also issued a stern warning to customers against dealing with unauthorised individuals claiming to facilitate metering services. “Do not pay anybody. There is nothing like a registration fee, installation fee, or processing fee,” Edoho cautioned. “If anyone requests money, report immediately through our whistleblower channels.”

He clarified that while third-party metering vendors have been authorised and mobilised for installation, customers are not required to pay for their services, as installation costs are already embedded within the approved regulatory process. Customers were, however, advised to make their premises “meter-ready” by ensuring meters can be mounted on external, visible walls for ease of access.

Addressing recurring challenges of meter bypassing and energy theft, Edoho described these practices as major obstacles to stable power supply. He warned that any customer found engaging in such illegal activities or obstructing meter installations could face sanctions, including disconnection.

He added that Eko DisCo remains committed to accountability and customer service responsiveness, urging customers with billing complaints to report through official channels for prompt reconciliation. To enhance accessibility, customer service officers will now be stationed at key points across the Ajah district and on digital platforms, including WhatsApp, to assist residents with meter applications and documentation.

Community representatives at the meeting commended Eko DisCo for its proactive engagement and transparency. Mr. Ifeanyichukwu Oluoha, representing the Ajah Business District Community, lauded the company’s responsiveness, pledging continued community cooperation to safeguard electrical infrastructure and promote awareness about the free metering initiative.

“This town hall proves that Eko DisCo listens,” Oluoha said. “We will support efforts to protect power assets and ensure every household benefits from this metering programme.”

Eko DisCo reaffirmed that the initiative underscores its mission to deliver efficient, fair, and transparent electricity services across Lagos and parts of Ogun State through sustained investment, operational excellence, and continuous stakeholder engagement.