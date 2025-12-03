Emefiele’s$4.5b fraud trial: EFCC witness denies Omoile made statements under duress

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has told the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos, that the second defendant, Henry Omoile, did not make his statements under duress in the ongoing trial of former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, over an alleged $4.5billion fraud.

Emefiele is facing a 19-count charge bordering on receiving gratification and corrupt demands, while his co-defendant, Omoile, faces a three-count charge relating to unlawful acceptance of gifts by an agent.

Both defendant have pleaded not guilty.At the resume proceeding yesterday, the prosecution witness, Alvan Gurumnaan, while testifying in a trial-within-trial, said EFCC operatives were trained professionals who would not extract statements by threat, violence or intimidation.

“The second defendant did not make any statement under duress.”

Our officers do not force statements through violence.”

Gurumnaan admitted that there was no video recording of the defendant’s statement.According to him, it is the responsibility of the defendant to prove duress where such an allegation is made.

At the last sitting on October 9, 2025, prosecuting counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo, SAN, sought to tender Omoile’s extra-judicial statements as evidence but was opposed by the second defence counsel, Adeyinka Kotoye (SAN), insisting the statements were not voluntary.

Justice Oshodi consequently ordered a trial-within-trial to determine the voluntariness of the statements.