Emir Sanusi II admitted to study Law at Kano University

The Emir of Kano, Khalifa Dr Muhammadu Sanusi II, has received special admission to study Law at Northwest University, Kano.

This news was confirmed by former presidential media aide Bashir Ahmad, who noted that this initiative should inspire others.

“The Emir of Kano, Dr. Muhammadu Sanusi II, has returned to the classroom, following the approval of a special admission by Northwest University, Kano into the LL.B, Common Law and Sharia, programme at Level 200 in the Faculty of Law.

This remarkable step is sure to inspire many people to also take a similar step, ” he wrote. An official letter from the university, dated January 12, 2026, states that the Emir will enter the LL.B program in Common Law and Sharia at the 200 Level, beginning in the 2024/2025 academic session.

The admission was granted after the Emir met the criteria for special consideration. The announcement, made public on January 15, 2026, quickly gained attention on social media, with many praising it as a strong message about lifelong learning.

Despite an impressive academic background—including a BSc and MSc in Economics from Ahmadu Bello University, a BA in Islamic Studies from the International University of Africa, and a PhD in Islamic Law from SOAS, University of London—the Emir is eager to continue his education.