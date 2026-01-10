EMV programme resumes in Kogi central after regulatory clearance

The rollout of the Electric Motor Vehicles (EMVs) under the Kogi Central Constituency Development Programme has resumed following the completion of key regulatory and structural requirements, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has said.

The senator, who represents Kogi Central in the National Assembly, explained that the earlier suspension of the programme—announced at a town hall meeting in Ihima, Okehi Local Government Area—was a deliberate step to ensure transparency, accountability and long-term sustainability.

According to her, the pause enabled the formal registration of the EMV management company with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), a move intended to provide a clear governance framework for the initiative and protect public interest.

“Empowerment must be done right. We paused the rollout to put proper structures in place because public trust is not negotiable,” Akpoti-Uduaghan said.

She disclosed that the period was also used to train electricians and technicians who will be responsible for the maintenance of the electric and solar-powered tricycles, ensuring their durability and uninterrupted commercial use by beneficiaries.

The senator confirmed that the CAC registration process has now been completed, while vehicle registration is ongoing. She added that the locally assembled electric vehicles would be deployed immediately after the final documentation is concluded, allowing beneficiaries—particularly women and youths—to begin operations as planned.

Akpoti-Uduaghan described the EMV initiative as a strategic empowerment intervention aimed at reducing unemployment, lowering transportation costs and promoting environmental sustainability through clean energy solutions.

“Our focus is on creating sustainable livelihoods with dignity while preparing Kogi Central for a cleaner and more economically resilient future,” she said.

To strengthen institutional oversight, the senator also announced the establishment of a newly registered Trust Fund to manage the EMV programme alongside other constituency assets, including the SNAU Foundation Maternity Centre and the modern markets in Okene and Ihima.

Meanwhile, the Office of the Kogi Central Senatorial District has opened applications for the Electric Motor Vehicle Technical Training Programme under the Operate and Own Model (OOM).

The training scheme is expected to benefit 100 eligible indigenes and residents of the district, equipping them with technical and operational skills in the use and maintenance of electric and solar-powered tricycles.

Successful participants will have the opportunity to own and operate the vehicles for commercial purposes.

Akpoti-Uduaghan said the programme represents a shift from short-term handouts to structured empowerment, anchored on accountability, skills development and long-term economic impact.