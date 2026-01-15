Energy think tank expresses confidence in new NUPRC leadership

An energy policy think tank, the Centre for Energy Reforms (CER), has expressed confidence that the appointment of Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan as chief executive of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission could strengthen regulatory performance and help rebuild investor confidence in Nigeria’s upstream petroleum sector.

In a statement made available to The Guardian, the executive director of the centre, Dr Michael Bulus, said the appointment comes at a period when the upstream industry faces mounting pressure from declining production, underinvestment and the demands of global energy transition.

According to Bulus, the effective implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act depends largely on the ability of regulatory institutions to provide clarity, consistency and professionalism. He said Eyesan’s background in the oil and gas industry positions her to guide the commission through the next phase of regulatory consolidation.

The centre described Eyesan as a long-serving industry professional with experience spanning regulatory policy, strategy and commercial engagement. It said her familiarity with both government objectives and private-sector realities could help the commission balance oversight responsibilities with the need to attract investment.

CER noted that Nigeria’s upstream sector remains a key contributor to national revenue and energy security, but continues to struggle with structural challenges, including ageing infrastructure, capital flight and uncertainty around regulatory timelines. It argued that addressing these issues requires leadership that understands the commercial and technical dimensions of the industry, as well as the policy intent of recent reforms.

The think tank also welcomed what it described as early signals from the new leadership around stakeholder engagement, operational efficiency and digitisation. According to the centre, delays and opacity in regulatory processes have historically discouraged investment, and improvements in data-driven regulation could enhance Nigeria’s competitiveness among oil-producing countries.

Bulus further urged the commission to prioritise internal capacity building, noting that the effectiveness of regulation is closely tied to the technical strength and professionalism of regulatory staff. He said sustained investment in human capital would improve enforcement, dispute resolution and long-term institutional credibility.

While expressing optimism, the centre emphasised that regulatory reform requires cooperation across the industry. It called on operators, civil society groups and other stakeholders to engage constructively with the new leadership, arguing that shared ownership of reforms is essential for lasting impact.

The Centre for Energy Reforms said Eyesan’s appointment represents an opportunity to consolidate gains made under the Petroleum Industry Act and to reposition Nigeria’s upstream sector for greater transparency, resilience and sustainable growth.