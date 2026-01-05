Eno ends deal with all state revenue contractors, consultants

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has announced the termination of all contractors and consultants managing state government revenue, while harping on transparency in management of public funds.

The governor made this known on Sunday, during a New Year’s thanksgiving service. He stated that the move underscores government’s seriousness about accountability and transparency in revenue collection.

“All contractors and all consultants to the state government on any revenue, whether it’s transportation, whether it’s motor parks, are all terminated. I am saying it now so you can know we are serious,” Eno said.

He added that an inter-ministerial committee will be set up, comprising the Commissioner for Finance, Commissioner for Budget, and representatives from revenue-generating ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs). The committee will establish a task force to ensure all revenue is collected centrally into one unified state treasury, with full public disclosure planned.

Governor Eno emphasized that this reform is aimed at improving accountability and preventing leakages in the state’s revenue system, noting that the government is committed to transparency in the management of public funds.