Enugu economic survival summit holds in January

The Youths Off The Street Initiative (YOTSI) has confirmed that the Enugu Economic Survival Summit will now hold in January 2026, following the postponement of its earlier scheduled date.

The event, earlier scheduled for Sunday, 30 November 2025, at Radisson Blu Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, will now be hosted within the first quarter of the new year, according to the organisers.

The summit, themed “Enugu’s Economic Hemorrhage and the Critical Need for a 2027 Political Solution,” had been designed as a high-level citizens’ forum to galvanise Enugu indigenes, democracy advocates and development stakeholders toward charting a sustainable socio-economic future for the state.

Its postponement followed an interim injunction issued by the High Court of Enugu State on 27 November 2025. In Suit No. E/1121M/2025, Hon. Justice A. R. Ozoemena restrained the respondents from convening, organising or holding the event at the planned venue or any other location, pending the hearing of a motion on notice. The matter, filed by the Government of Enugu State, has been adjourned to 8 December 2025, while the court also granted leave for substituted service of the originating processes.

YOTSI, in a statement signed by its leadership, said the organisation remains committed to its mission but will “fully comply with judicial processes while ensuring that civic participation remains at the heart of its advocacy.” It added that the postponement provides an opportunity to further consolidate stakeholder engagement as the vision of the summit is not only intact but strengthened.

The initiative explained that the conference seeks to interrogate what it describes as the “economic vulnerabilities” facing Enugu State and the need for strategic solutions ahead of the 2027 election cycle. The programme is also expected to formally launch structures such as the Enugu Rescue Movement and the Yes-We-Can Movement, both aimed at mobilising grassroots involvement in policy dialogue and development-focused political participation.

YOTSI reassured attendees, partners and supporters that preparations for the event are still ongoing and that the summit remains a key platform for voicing concerns over economic governance, unemployment, insecurity and youth welfare. The convener, Comrade Kennedy Iyere, has previously stated that the gathering is part of a broader effort to inspire a new development direction for Enugu, with young people positioned at the centre of reform.

A new date and expanded programme agenda are expected to be announced once the legal issues are clarified. The organisers maintained that while the event has been delayed, the urgency of Enugu’s economic concerns has not diminished.

“January 2026 now presents an even more defining moment for citizens to engage, reflect and align on the state’s path to economic recovery,” YOTSI noted.