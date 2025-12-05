Enugu LG boss launches ‘Operation Kwechiri’, patrol vehicles to fight insecurity

• Deploys 320 vigilantes, set to build command, control centres

• Says ‘I’m ready to lay down my life to secure my people’

Chairman of Uzo-Uwani Local Council of Enugu State, Chijioke Ezugwu, has launched “Operation Kwechiri,” a special security force to further strengthen the war against insecurity in the council area.

He also launched four security vehicles, comprising one Hilux gun truck, three Sienna vans and 25 motorcycles to the local Neighbourhood Watch, a strategy designed to keep the 16 political wards in the council under 24-hour security surveillance.

Ezugwu, while speaking during the event to inaugurate the security arrangement and equipment at Nkpologu Ward, yesterday, described “Operation Kwechiri Special Security Squad,” as an effort to complement the giant strides of Governor Peter Mbah, whom he said, had shown the political will and also made huge investments in the security sector.

“Today, we are following our governor’s footsteps through the launch of ‘Operation Kwechiri.’ ‘Operation Kwechiri,’ as the name clearly demonstrates, represents our resolve not to allow any space for insecurity, crime and criminality. It represents our determination to continue to take the war to the agents of darkness.

“To complement the state government’s efforts in tackling insecurity, especially in rural areas, we have deployed an additional 320 vigilante men, who have been trained for the task ahead.

“We have purchased four security vehicles; one Hilux van, three Sienna vehicles and 25 brand new motorcycles, along with other security gadgets to aid this operation.

“We remain undeterred in protecting the lives and property of Ndi Uzo-Uwani. As I always say, I am ever ready to lay down my life for the people of Uzo-Uwani, which is why I do not sit in the comfort of my office to give orders. I lead the fight into the thickest bushes to ensure that we bring criminals under the full wrath of the law,” he stated.

He said the council would construct Uzo Uwani Command and Control Centre to digitally monitor security at home and on farms, clearing of the flanks major roads, such as Adani Opanda Nkpologu-Obimo Road, Uzo Edem Nrobo Abi Nimbo Road, and the Uvuru Ukpatta Umulokpa Road to boost security.

Ezugwu added that the council was also waging war on unemployment, empowering over 1,000 youths, and ramping up agricultural production.

He, however, commended the efforts of all security chiefs in Uzo Uwani, the Neighbourhood Watch and State Forest Guard for their resilience and sacrifices that keep Uzo Uwani secure and peaceful.

On his part, the Chief Security Officer, Government House, SP Osundu Ifeanyi, told newsmen that the chairman had revved up the momentum in the war against insecurity.

In his remark, Special Adviser to the Governor on Political Matters, Frank Anioma, while lauding the council chairman for his quality style of leadership, urged the local security operatives to deploy the items properly.

Also speaking, the Area Commander, Nsukka Zone, Stephen Gudu, expressed delight over the efforts of the chairman in tackling insecurity and encouraged the security operatives in the council to justify the security investment.