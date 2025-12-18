Enugu, Rivers, Ebonyi NLC join nationwide protest against insecurity

Accuse FG of not doing enough to protect lives

Enugu, Rivers and Ebonyi chapters of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), yesterday, joined their counterparts nationwide to protest against the escalating insecurity across the country.



In Enugu, the protest derailed activities in the metropolis for hours as the placard-carrying members of the NLC marched in compliance with the directives of the national leadership.



Led by the State Chairman of NLC, Fabian Nwigbo, they expressed concern over the pervasive threat to life and property nationwide.



As they matched and chatted solidarity songs, they displayed placards with bold inscriptions such as “Nigeria is bleeding,” “End terrorism, banditry and kidnapping now,” “End insecurity now,” and “Poverty fuels insecurity—create jobs, support local industries,” among others.



They also called for the protection of schools and citizens, urging the government to take decisive action rather than rhetoric.



Addressing the protesters, Nwigbo expressed disappointment that, in Nigeria, “cows are safer than humans,” stressing that “nobody is safe anymore in the country, not even the security personnel.”



He lamented that insecurity affects all sectors, such as students, teachers, workers, farmers, travellers, and even political figures, highlighting the country’s alarming state of chaos.

He emphasised that the primary responsibility of the government is to ensure the security of its citizens’ lives and property.



He disclosed that the demonstration is to highlight the urgent need for government intervention to restore peace and security across Nigeria.

IN RELATED development, members of the Rivers State NLC took to the streets to protest against the rising insecurity in the country, calling for quick government intervention to restore hope to the people.

Led by Alex Agwanwor, the protesters began their march from the NLC office at D-Line, Port Harcourt, making their way to the Government House, where they delivered a letter of grievance to the Governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

In his remarks, Agwanwor lamented that insecurity in the country has created fear, job loss, and uncertainty, affecting every aspect of life.



He emphasised the need for the government to take immediate action to address the issue, restore peace, and ensure the safety of citizens.



He said: “What we are protesting today is to tell the Federal government that the issue of insecurity is of serious concern. Most of our workers, family members and children are being kidnapped. We have suffered so much.



“People can no longer farm; the government should step up action. I know they are doing a lot, but they should step up action to make sure that the life and property of Nigerians are well secured.”

ALSO, the labour union members in Ebonyi, during their protest, accused the President Bola Tinubu-led government of not doing enough to protect the lives and properties of citizens, while focusing more on its electoral ambitions.



The workers marched through the major street singing solidarity songs expressing their dissatisfaction over how terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and incessant killings have taken over the country.



Other affiliated unions, including the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), led by Samson Nwafor, participated in the protest.