NLC insists on Dec 17 nationwide protest against insecurity

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has vowed to embark on a nationwide protest on Thursday over what it described as a “degenerating security situation” across the country.

The congress, during its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting, in Lagos on December 4, vowed to fish out the bad eggs within the security apparatus, stating that the NLC will no longer sit and watch while bandits and kidnappers take over the country “with useless demand for ransom”.

Insisting on the December 17 plan, NLC President, Joe Ajaero, said it aimed to draw attention to Nigeria’s worsening insecurity and compel urgent action from stakeholders. He stated this in Gombe at the weekend after meeting Gov. Inuwa Yahaya on labour-related issues.

Ajaero said the protest would demand decisive government action against insecurity, stressing that the situation now affects every Nigerian, regardless of status or occupation.

He said banditry and violent crimes were alien to Nigeria’s culture and must be collectively condemned to reverse what he described as a dangerous national narrative.

According to him, insecurity is damaging the economy and weakening Nigeria’s ability to attract local and foreign investors. “Our planned protest is to call attention to the impact of insecurity on investors and workers, who are kidnapped daily and sometimes killed,” Ajaero said.

He cited a recent incident in Kebbi, saying: “The person killed was a teacher, while the kidnapped children included those of workers.” Ajaero said the protest was also meant to reassure authorities of public support in confronting insecurity.

“Government should know their hands are being strengthened to do the needful because Nigerians are saying this is wrong and must stop,” he said.

He urged collective action, noting that kidnapping for ransom undermines national values and social cohesion. Ajaero said workers suffer severely, as kidnapped persons often lack ransom money and resort to borrowing or begging to survive.

The Congress has already issued a notice to all state councils and affiliates, urging them to fully mobilise.