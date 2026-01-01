Ethnic youth leaders hail court approval of new tax law as national interest victory

Ethnic youth leaders from across Nigeria have welcomed the recent court ruling that cleared the way for the implementation of the new tax law, describing the decision as a “popular, progressive, and nationally beneficial” outcome aligned with the country’s long-term economic interests.

According to a statement, signed by Mallam Kabiru Yusuf, Joint Convener, the Incorporated Trustees of African Initiative for Abuse Public Trustees had filed a suit against the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the President, the Attorney General of the Federation, the President of the Senate, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, and the National Assembly over alleged discrepancies in existing tax laws.

However, on Monday, the court directed the federal government, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), and the National Assembly to proceed with the take-off and implementation of the new tax regime, scheduled to commence on January 1, 2026.

Reacting to the ruling in a joint statement issued on Tuesday, youth leaders representing Arewa, Ohanaeze, Oduduwa, Middle Belt, and South South groups said the judgement “has once again affirmed the independence of the judiciary and reinforced the rule of law”. They added that it “reflects the collective aspiration of Nigerians for a fair, transparent, and sustainable fiscal system”.

According to the statement, the new tax law is a critical reform intended to strengthen revenue generation, reduce overdependence on borrowing, and create a more equitable economic framework that will benefit both present and future generations.

“The court ruling granting the go-ahead for the implementation of the new tax law is a victory for national interest over narrow political or sectional considerations. It is a popular decision that places Nigeria’s economic survival and growth above all else,” the youth leaders said.

They urged Nigerians, particularly young people, to remain patient, law-abiding, and supportive of the reform process, stressing that meaningful economic transformation requires collective sacrifice and shared responsibility.

The statement also called on all stakeholders — including political actors, civil society organisations, and community leaders — to refrain from misinformation, incitement, or actions that could undermine the successful rollout of the new tax regime.

“The new tax law is not targeted at any group or region. Rather, it is designed to promote fairness, accountability, and national cohesion while providing government with the resources needed to deliver critical infrastructure and social services,” the statement added.

Commending the federal government for pursuing economic reforms in the national interest, the ethnic youth leaders pledged continued support for policies aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s economy and securing a prosperous future for young people.

They reaffirmed their commitment to peaceful advocacy, civic engagement, and constructive dialogue, emphasising that Nigeria’s renewed economic growth depends on unity, discipline, and the collective buy-in of all citizens.