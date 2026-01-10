EURACARE empathises with Chimamanda Adichie, family over son’s death

The management of Euracare Multispecialist Hospital has empathised with renowned author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and family over the death of their son, Nkanu Nnamdi.

Adichie and her husband, Dr Ivara Esege, lost one of their twin boys, with his death confirmed on Wednesday by the Communications Team for the writer in a statement signed by Omawumi Ogbe and shared exclusively with The Guardian.

The Nigerian literary icon, on Saturday, also pointed fingers at EURACARE Multispecialist Hospital in Victoria Island, Lagos, for the death of her 21-month-old son.

In a leaked text message seen by The Guardian on Saturday, Adichie revealed that the anaesthesiologist who attended to Nkanu was negligent and careless while attending to her son.

According to her, the anesthesiologist’s negligence during a basic medical procedure in preparation for their trip led to her son’s demise.

“My son would be alive today if not for an incident at the hospital on January 6,” the message read in part, with The Guardian contacting Adichie’s media team to confirm the authenticity of the message.

Her team told The Guardian that Adichie sent the message out. While narrating the series of events that transpired before Nkanu’s death, Adichie noted that her son developed some symptoms which she thought was a cold, but it turned into a “serious infection,” and he was admitted to Atlantis Hospital.

She added that they were to travel the following day, and a team from Johns Hopkins Hospital was awaiting their arrival in Baltimore, but the team requested a lumbar puncture and an MRI.

“The Nigerian team had also decided to put in a ‘central line’ (used to administer IV medications) in preparation for Nkanu’s flight. Atlantis Hospital referred us elsewhere, which was said to be the best place to have the procedures done,” Adichie added.

Reacting in a statement on Saturday, the management of EURACARE Multispecialist Hospital expressed their sympathies to Chimamanda Adichie and family on the demise of their son.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to Chimamanda Adichie and family on the demise of their son and acknowledge the profound and unimaginable loss they are experiencing during this deeply distressing time. The loss of a child is beyond words, and we offer our most heartfelt condolences to his parents and the entire family,” the statement read.

“We find it necessary, for the record, to clarify that some of the reports currently being circulated contain inaccuracies. Our facility is a reputable centre for complex medical care, led by an internationally trained and experienced clinical team.

“The patient, who was critically ill, was referred to our facility for specific diagnostic procedures after receiving treatment for a period of time at two paediatric centres. Upon arrival, our medical team immediately provided care in line with established clinical protocols and internationally accepted medical standards, including the administration of sedation where clinically indicated.

“In the course of his care, we worked collaboratively with external medical teams as recommended by his family and ensured that all necessary clinical support was provided. Despite these concerted efforts, the patient sadly passed away less than 24 hours after presenting at our facility.

Further, EURACARE said it has commenced a detailed investigation in line with its clinical governance standards and best practices.

The hospital’s management said it remains committed to engaging transparently and responsibly with all clinical and regulatory processes.

The hospital said it recognises that the family is grieving an irreplaceable loss and it shall continue to support them in any way that may bring comfort during this devastating period.

“As medical professionals, we carry the weight of this loss deeply. Our priority remains compassion, patient safety, and the responsible handling of this matter, while respecting the family’s privacy and allowing due process to take its course. We continue to hold the family in our thoughts and prayers,” the statement read.