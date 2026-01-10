Nigerian hospital responsible for my son’s death — Adichie

Nigerian literary icon, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, has pointed fingers at a hospital in Victoria Island, Lagos, EURACARE Multispecialist Hospital for the death of her 21-month-old son, Nkanu, who passed away on January 7.

In a leaked text message seen by The Guardian on Saturday, Adichie revealed that the anaesthesiologist who attended to Nkanu was negligent and careless while attending to her son. According to Adichie, the anesthesiologist’s negligence during a basic medical procedure in preparation for their trip led to her son’s demise.

“My son would be alive today if not for an incident at the hospital on January 6,” the message read in part.

The Guardian contacted Adichie’s media team to confirm the authenticity of the message. Her team told The Guardian that Adichie sent the message out.

While narrating the series of events that transpired before Nkanu’s death, Adichie noted that her son developed some symptoms which she thought was a cold, but it turned into a “serious infection,” and he was admitted to Atlantis Hospital.

She added that they were to travel the following day, and a team from Johns Hopkins Hospital was awaiting their arrival in Baltimore, but the team requested a lumbar puncture and an MRI.

“The Nigerian team had also decided to put in a ‘central line’ (used to administer IV medications) in preparation for Nkanu’s flight. Atlantis Hospital referred us elsewhere, which was said to be the best place to have the procedures done,” Adichie added.

The following morning, Adichie, Nkanu, and her husband left Atlantis Hospital for another hospital. While they were there, they were informed that he would need to be sedated to prevent him from moving during the MRI and the “central line” procedure.

She added that she was waiting outside when people, including a particular Dr M, rushed into the theatre. According to her, it was that moment she knew something had happened.

“A short time later, Dr M came out and told me Nkanu had been given too much propofol by the anesthesiologist, had become unresponsive, and was quickly resuscitated. But suddenly, Nkanu was on a ventilator. He was intubated and placed in the ICU. The next thing I heard was that he had seizures and cardiac arrest. All these had never happened before. Some hours later, Nkanu was gone.

“It turns out that Nkanu was never monitored after being given too much propofol. The anesthesiologist had just casually carried Nkanu on his shoulder to the theatre, so nobody knew when exactly Nkanu became unresponsive.

“How can you sedate a sick child and neglect to monitor him? Later, after the ‘central line’ procedure, the anesthesiologist casually switched off Nkanu’s oxygen and again decided to carry him on his shoulder to the ICU.”

Adichie further noted that she had heard about two previous cases involving the same anesthesiologist and questioned why EURACARE hospital allowed him to continue working there despite these unfortunate incidents.

“We brought in a child who was unwell but stable and scheduled to travel the next day. We came to conduct basic procedures. And suddenly, our beautiful boy was gone forever. It is like living your worst nightmare. I will never survive the loss of my child.”

On Saturday afternoon, the Guardian called the accused hospital on the number provided on the hospital’s website. A male staff member responded and told our correspondent that the person authorised to comment on the incident was not on duty. When our correspondent requested the person’s contact information, the staff instructed our reporter to call again on Monday.

“The person who is supposed to comment is not on duty. Call in on Monday.