Ex-labour minister, Ngige, granted bail in ₦2.2b fraud trial

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, sitting at Gwarimpa, has granted bail to Dr Chris Ngige, a former Minister of Labour and Employment during ex-President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, in the ongoing trial over alleged contract fraud and receiving gratification.

Justice Maryam Hassan, in admitting Ngige to bail on Wednesday, adopted the administrative bail earlier granted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, including the requirement that he submit his passport to the commission.

The court also imposed additional conditions to secure his appearance for trial.

Under the ruling, Ngige is to produce one surety who must be a director in the Federal Government, own landed property within the Abuja Municipal area, and possess an international passport.

The judge ordered that the surety submit both the passport and the Certificate of Occupancy of the property to the court registry.

Justice Hassan further directed Ngige to submit his passport after obtaining a new one, in line with the conditions attached to his bail.

Ngige, a former governor of Anambra State who served as minister between 2015 and 2023, is standing trial on an eight-count charge filed by the EFCC, bordering on alleged contract fraud and receiving gratification involving about ₦2.2 billion.

He was arraigned on December 12 and pleaded not guilty to all the counts when they were read to him in open court.

Following his plea, the court ordered his remand at the Kuje Correctional Facility pending the hearing and determination of his bail application.

With bail now granted, the court adjourned further proceedings in the case to January 28 and 29, 2026, for continuation of trial.