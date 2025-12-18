Farouk Ahmed’s resignation not enough, EFCC, ICPC must act, says Frank

Political activist Comrade Timi Frank has welcomed the resignation of Engr. Farouk Ahmed, the former CEO of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), but insisted that the oil magnate be probed.

“Resignation is not an admission of guilt; it is just the first step. A full investigation, and if needed, arrest and prosecution should follow,” Frank stated in Abuja. He urged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to investigate Ahmed based on allegations made by industrialist Alhaji Aliko Dangote.

Frank expressed concern that more than 72 hours after the allegations surfaced, the agencies had been largely silent, apart from the ICPC, which acknowledged a petition.

He argued that allegations of such magnitude, especially when raised by a figure of Dangote’s standing, deserved swift and transparent action, warning that the continued silence could further erode public confidence in public institutions.

“If Aliko Dangote cannot get justice in a matter of this nature, then one must ask what hope is left for ordinary Nigerians,” he said.

He drew attention to the gravity of the allegations, noting that the amount reportedly involved, about $7 million, estimated at roughly N10 billion, was significant in a country facing widespread economic hardship.

“This amount is more than enough to fund entire communities, yet Nigeria is constantly on strike over the inability of government to meet relatively small financial demands in the education sector,” Frank said.

He questioned how a public servant, allegedly earning about N50 million annually, could spend such a huge sum on the secondary school education of four children.

“What example is a public servant setting in a country where millions of parents cannot afford N100,000 in school fees?” he asked. “If public funds are indeed being used to fund personal excesses, then this must concern every Nigerian.”

Frank also warned that the unresolved allegations could affect Nigeria’s image and investor confidence.

“No serious investor will put money in a country where allegations of corruption involving a key regulator are left hanging without resolution,” he said.

He noted Engr. Ahmed’s expressed willingness to submit himself to investigation, urging the anti-corruption agencies to act without delay.

“Now that he has stepped aside and indicated willingness to cooperate, there should be no delay. The agencies must act fully, independently and without fear or favour,” Frank said.

He further called on President Bola Tinubu to intervene if the agencies fail to act promptly.

“A government that is serious about fighting corruption must show it through action, not prolonged silence,” he said.

Frank added that Nigerians deserved clarity and accountability, stressing that the case should not be swept under the carpet.

“This is one case Nigerians will not allow to be buried. Only transparent investigation and prosecution can restore confidence in our institutions and in the fight against corruption,” he said.