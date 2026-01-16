Ex-Lagos commissioner to deliver SGO Uyeh Lecture

The second edition of Pastor Senior Gabriel Okpako (SGO) Uyeh Public Lecture Series has been slated for Saturday, January 17.

The event will be delivered by a youth mentor/influencer and former Lagos State Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development and second Deputy President of Association of Professional Bodies of Nigeria (APBN), Toyin Ayinde, on the premises of The Apostolic Church Nigeria LAWMNA Territory, Ketu, Lagos State.

Ayinde will be speaking on the topic: “The Place and Impact of Christian Youth in National Transformation and Development.”

A statement sent to The Guardian by Pastor Tunde Adebisi on behalf of the church’s Media/Publicity Committee described the lecture as one of the contributions of the SGO Uyeh Foundation to Church Growth, Christian Development and commitment to National Development.

According to the statement, the lecture will also provide valuable insights, educate the youth in particular, and promote awareness of socio-spiritual matters and challenges in nation-building.

The statement noted that the event was aimed at immortalising the incumbent Chairman of The Apostolic Church Nigeria, LAWMNA Territory, Pastor Gabriel Okpako Uyeh and upholding his values in church leadership.

It further stated that the National President of TACN, Pastor Lawrence Olusesan Oladele, would chair the occasion with other top Christian leaders and dignitaries expected to grace the occasion from all walks of life.

According to the planning committee chairman of the Lecture Series, Pastor Emmanuel Olowoyeye, the topic of this second edition of the Lecture Series is aimed at examining the scriptural placement of youths for the fulfilment of the Church’s mission.

He added that the lecture would highlight the influence youths could have in realising the church’s mission and examine and make recommendations on how the Christian youths can impact socio-political and economic transformation and development of the nation.

The public lecture is powered by the SGO Uyeh Foundation in collaboration with Delta Media Trend.