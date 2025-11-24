Ex-legislators warn opposition against politicising school pupils’ kidnappings

The National Forum of Former Legislators (NFFL) has cautioned opposition political parties against what it described as the politicisation of the recent wave of school kidnappings across the country.

The Forum, led by Hon. Nnana Igbokwe, criticised the opposition party for turning a national tragedy into what he termed a partisan attack on the Federal Government.

Igbokwe said it was “deeply disappointing and insensitive” for the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to exploit the security challenges for political gain, noting that such actions were counterproductive to the safety and well-being of Nigerian children and their families.

He stressed that, at a time of widespread insecurity, the country needs unity, cooperation, and constructive engagement rather than inflammatory rhetoric.

“What is expected of any responsible organisation or citizen is to offer meaningful solutions, proffer sound advice, and contribute to strategies that will combat insecurity,” he said.

The former lawmaker also accused the PDP of promoting “false narratives” and prioritising public attention over lawful processes and internal discipline.

Calling for national cohesion in tackling rising insecurity, the Forum urged political actors and security agencies to remain focused on apprehending the perpetrators of the kidnapping incidents, which it described as “suspected sponsored criminal activities aimed at undermining the administration.”

“Nigerians deserve responsible leadership, not divisive politics. Political actors must rise above partisan calculations and support every effort aimed at restoring peace, protecting children, and ensuring national stability,” the NFFL stated.

The Forum reaffirmed its commitment to supporting initiatives that strengthen security institutions, safeguard lives, and promote peace across the country. It also commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for what it described as decisive leadership, following the recent rescue of 38 kidnapped persons from Eruku community in Kwara State.

The NFFL called on leaders across all sectors to provide constructive solutions, cooperate fully with security agencies, and work collectively to protect schoolchildren, warning that politicising such tragedies only deepens national fear, mistrust and instability.

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu has revealed that he’s currently monitoring security situations in the country and receiving updates from the frontline.

In a terse statement on Sunday, Tinubu expressed delight that 38 worshippers abducted by terrorists from the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) in Eruku, Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State, have regained their freedom.

He said, “My fellow Nigerians, you will recall that I cancelled my trip to the G20 summit in South Africa to enable me coordinate the security efforts at home.

“Thanks to the efforts of our security forces over the last few days, all the 38 worshippers abducted in Eruku, Kwara State, have been rescued.

Tinubu also expressed delight that 51 out of the missing students abducted by terrorists from a Catholic School in Niger State have been recovered.

“I am closely monitoring the security situation nationwide and receiving continuous updates from the frontline.

“Let me be clear: I will not relent. Every Nigerian, in every state, has the right to safety — and under my watch, we will secure this nation and protect our people,” he said.