Eruku CAC church holds first service after attack, 38 worshippers confirmed kidnapped

The Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) Oke-Isegun in Eruku, Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State, which was attacked last Tuesday by bandits who killed three, kidnapped 38, and wounded many, on Sunday held its first service since the deadly attack.

The Sunday church service was held amidst a heavy security presence in and around the premises.

Journalists observed a heavy deployment of security operatives across Eruku, including soldiers, the Special Tactical Squad from Force Headquarters, SWAT, the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the Kwara Police Command, and local vigilantes.

The deployment was said to have been directed by President Bola Tinubu, who mandated joint operations to track the attackers and rescue the victims.

Meanwhile, the service, conducted inside the blood-stained auditorium where the attack occurred last Tuesday, was dominated by prayers for the release of the kidnapped worshippers and for the repose of the deceased.

It was during the service that the church secretary, Michael Agbabiaka, hinted that the abductors had reduced the ransom from N100 million per head to N20 million.

He also used the service to confirm that 38 persons were abducted, contrary to earlier figures of 60 circulating on social media.

According to him, the church initially compiled 35 names, but later, during a verification exercise, identified three additional non-members who were also kidnapped during the siege.

“Rumours that over 60 people were abducted are not true,” he told Sobi FM. “We have 38 people still in the bush. Three people died, and one is in the hospital receiving treatment. I have their names and phone numbers; we don’t want misinformation,” he clarified.

Agbabiaka further disclosed that the bandits initially demanded N100 million per victim, but the ransom was negotiated down to N20 million each before communication with the abductors broke off on Friday.

He added that despite fear and trauma, church leaders encouraged members to attend the service as a show of faith and resilience.

“As you can see, only a few people are present, but we thank God for life and for strengthening us. We also appreciate the government for deploying security operatives who are now patrolling the town and the church,” he told newsmen.

Earlier, the officiating pastor, Bamidele Lawrence, described the incident as a test of faith and revealed that he received divine assurances regarding the safety of the kidnapped.

He told the congregation that God promised the abducted worshippers would return alive, likening their situation to the biblical trials of the Israelites.