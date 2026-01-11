Ex-LGA vice chairman: Boko Haram terrorists demand N423m ransom

Incoming report says Boko Haram terrorists are demanding a ransom of N423 million for the release of former vice chairman of Biu Local Government Area, Hon. Hassan Biu Miringa, and another abductee.

Security Analyst, Counter Insurgency Expert, Lake Chad, West Africa, Zagazola Makama confirmed that a new viral video has surfaced showing two men, allegedly abducted by Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists, pleading for assistance. One of the victims, Hon. Hassan Biu Miringa, appears in the video appealing for rescue.

Reports say the two men were taken hostage on December 17, 2025, while travelling from Miringa to Maiduguri. In the video, they stated that the terrorists are demanding a ransom of $150,000 per person, totalling $300,000 (N423 million)for their release.

“We were abducted on our way from Miringa to Maiduguri at around 2:30. Alhamdulillah, we are alive,” one of the victims said. “We are calling on the government and individuals to come to our rescue,” the two victims said in the video.

The victims specifically appealed to Deputy Governor Umar Usman Kadafur, Hon. Mukhtar Betara Aliyu, Hon. Sule Ali Rimi, Hon. Yakubu Gambo Kimba, and Alhaji Musa Dogo Biu for intervention to help secure their freedom.

“We are pleading with them to come to our rescue. We are their sons,” the victim stated. “They told us we must provide $150,000 each. For the two of us, that amounts to $300,000. We want to be reunited with our families.” they said