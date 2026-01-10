NAF destroys Boko Haram structures, logistics facility in Borno

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has pounded Abbagajiri in the Timbuktu Triangle, an identified Boko Haram and ISWAP enclave within the Sambisa Forest of Borno State, destroying terrorist structures, concealed logistics facilities, and neutralising multiple insurgents.

Based on actionable, multi-source intelligence confirming active terrorist presence in the area, NAF air assets were deployed in integrated surveillance and precision strike roles to engage identified targets.

In a statement on Saturday, NAF Spokesman Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame said the airstrikes were conducted on January 8, 2026.

Ejodame said the operation was designed to degrade terrorist capability, deny sanctuary, and shape the battle-space for ground forces, “in strict adherence to established rules of engagement and the protection of non-combatants.”

He added that the identified terrorist structures were decisively engaged and destroyed, denying the insurgents freedom of action, while a follow-up engagement neutralised armed elements observed converging on the location.

“Subsequent advances by ground troops into the area confirmed the effectiveness of the air strikes and validated the success of the joint air–land operation,” he said.

Commenting on the operation, Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) Air Marshal Sunday Aneke stated that the success of the mission reflected the Nigerian Air Force’s resolve to dominate the air domain in support of joint operations.

“This operation demonstrates our unwavering commitment to delivering precise and decisive airpower in support of ground forces. We will continue to deny terrorists freedom of movement, sanctuary, and logistics wherever they seek to hide,” the CAS said.

Reaffirming NAF’s posture, Aneke emphasised that air operations would remain relentless and intelligence-driven.

“Our operations are carefully planned and intelligence-led, ensuring maximum effect on hostile elements while safeguarding innocent civilians. The Nigerian Air Force will sustain pressure until terrorist networks are completely dismantled,” he added.

The air chief said the operation underscored the NAF’s aggressive posture, precision employment of airpower, and unwavering commitment to sustained joint operations. He noted that it further highlighted the Service’s critical role in enabling ground forces to maintain momentum and deliver decisive effects against terrorist networks threatening lives, property, and Nigeria’s national security.

The Timbuktu Triangle is a terrorist stronghold in northeastern Nigeria, within Borno State around Damboa Local Government Area. It encompasses remote enclaves including Abirma, Chiralia, Jemyeri, Abulam, Agum, Digamari, and Garin Baban Alhassan, often linked to forested and mountainous terrain exploited by insurgents.

The area lies near the borders with Cameroon and Chad, forming part of the broader Lake Chad Basin conflict zone, long used as a terrorist haven.