Falana demands immediate release of Edo protesters

• Warns against criminalising peaceful dissent

• State govt fixes January 19 for school resumption

Human rights lawyer, Mr Femi Falana, has called for the immediate release of 14 protesters still in police custody following a peaceful demonstration against kidnapping in Ekpoma, Edo State.



Thousands of unarmed residents of Ekpoma and neighbouring communities had, on Saturday, taken to the streets to protest the rising cases of kidnapping in the area and the killing of a young man by suspected armed men.



The protesters marched peacefully through major roads, carrying placards and calling on the government to address growing insecurity in the town.



However, on Monday, the Edo State Police Command obtained an order from the High Court to remand 52 protesters, including students from Ambrose Alli University (AAU), who were arrested following the protest.



Falana said the remand order was inconsistent with the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Administration of Criminal Justice Law of Edo State.



Following public condemnation of the arrests and remand, the Edo State Government ordered the release of 38 students among the protesters.



Falana, however, disclosed that plans were underway to arraign the remaining 14 protesters on charges of armed robbery and other related offences.



He argued that the protesters were exercising their fundamental rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly as guaranteed under Sections 39 and 40 of the Constitution.

Falana referenced judicial authorities affirming the right of citizens to protest peacefully. He cited All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) v Inspector-General of Police (2006), where the Federal High Court annulled the requirement of police permits for rallies and upheld the right of citizens to protest government policies.

He also cited Inspector-General of Police v All Nigeria Peoples Party (2008), in which the Court of Appeal reaffirmed Nigerians’ rights to peaceful protest and called for amendments to the Public Order Act to align with constitutional provisions.

Meanwhile, the Edo State Government has reviewed its earlier decision on postponing the resumption of schools in Edo North Senatorial District, fixing January 19, 2026, as the new resumption date.



The state government had, a few days ago, announced the postponement of the resumption of all public and private schools in Edo Central Senatorial District.



In a statement, the Commissioner for Education, Dr Paddy Iyamu, said the school resumption postponement was indefinite to enable them to address some exigencies to improve the welfare of the pupils.



However, in a statement announcing a retraction on the government’s earlier decision, Iyamu said: “All public and private primary and secondary schools in Edo Central Senatorial District are to resume for the second term of the 2025/2026 academic session on Monday, January 19, 2026.”

“Parents, guardians, and school authorities are advised to take note of this development and ensure full compliance to enable a smooth and effective commencement of academic activities.”