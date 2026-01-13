Release or arraign officers detained over rumoured coup attempt, Falana tells military

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), has asked the Nigerian military to release the officers detained for allegedly plotting a coup to terminate Nigeria’s democracy, or arraign them if that option becomes inevitable.

Last October, the Federal Government announced the cancellation of the parade earlier scheduled to celebrate the country’s 65th Independence anniversary on October 1.

Days later, there were reports linking the cancellation to an alleged coup attempt. However, the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) dismissed the reports, insisting that the cancellation had no links to the alleged coup attempt. It also clarified that the arrest of 16 officers mentioned in the report was unrelated to any coup plot.

Falana, therefore, called on the Federal Government and military authorities to either release or formally charge the over 40 military officers detained in connection with a purported coup plot against the President Bola Tinubu-led administration.

In a statement, the Director of Defence Information, Brig-Gen Tukur Gusau, explained that the officers’ grievances largely stemmed from “perceived career stagnation caused by repeated failure in promotion examinations” and that some were already under investigation or trial for other offences.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, affirmed the government’s confidence in the military, dismissing reports of a coup as false and praising the Armed Forces of Nigeria for their commitment to national security.

Despite the denials, reports emerged weeks later that an additional 15 officers had been detained in connection with the alleged plot, bringing the total number to over 40. Some names of the detained officers have been made public, while others, including top-ranking military personnel and a ruling party member, are reportedly in wraps.

Falana raised concerns over the prolonged detention of the officers without access to legal counsel, emphasising that their rights must be respected. “They are presumed innocent until proven otherwise by the state,” he said.

Reacting to the detention of the officers in a statement yesterday, Falana said, despite official denial, it had been confirmed that the affected military personnel were being investigated over their alleged involvement in the rumoured coup plot.He asked the military authorities to arraign the officers before a court-martial if there is prima facie evidence against them.