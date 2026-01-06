FALF commits $1.5m to African youth devt

Reverend Chris Oyakhilome’s Future African Leadership Foundation (FALF) has invested over 1.5 million dollars as part of efforts aimed at providing sustainable solutions to African youths across the continent.

FALF is committed to identifying, nurturing and empowering young African leaders making positive impacts in their communities through Future African Leadership Awards (FALA).

Addressing journalists in Lagos yesterday, a member of the Central Executive Council Loveworld Incorporated, Pastor Tuoyo Temisan, said that across the African continent, FALA has been a leader in youth development, equipping individuals with essential skills and resources to drive change.

With 33 countries from North Africa. West Africa, East Africa, Central Africa and South Africa, he added: “Our ambassadors who have played a leading role in providing sustainable solutions to their communities and nations through health, sanitation, agriculture, entrepreneurship, youth empowerment, technology, advocacy for justice and good governance.”

Specifically, he disclosed that in 2025, 1,210 entries were received, but 10 youths emerged victorious.

Senior Executive of FALA, Dr Olajumoke Ola Akinsanya, disclosed that the winners who migrated as ambassadors had been expanding exponentially by making more significant contributions to their communities.

“Winners have gained access to international funding from global associations. Governments from their own countries have recognised their contributions. We expose winners to life-changing opportunities. These opportunities have amplified their works.”

On his part, the Coordinator, Chris Oyakhilome Foundation International (COFI), Arinze Emmanuel, said Oyakhilome was keen on changing stories of youth Leadership through FALA