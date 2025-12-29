Family stability central to development agenda, says Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima has underscored the centrality of family stability to Nigeria’s development agenda, describing marriage as a foundational social institution that strengthens national cohesion, resilience, and long-term progress.



Shettima spoke yesterday in Makurdi, where he represented President Bola Tinubu at the solemnisation of holy matrimony between Miss Deborah Ershima and Mr Samuel Aondoakur, son of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume.



According to the Vice President, marriage goes beyond a private milestone to serve as a critical institution for nurturing values that sustain society and drive national development.



He described marital union as a powerful metaphor for the deep integration of lives, noting that strong families are indispensable to enduring nation-building.



He commended families of the couple for raising children grounded in discipline, faith, and character, stressing that stable families are the product of deliberate value formation rather than chance.



Shettima said successful marriages thrive not on perfection but on alignment, patience, and humility, adding that the everyday choices of listening, forgiveness, and mutual support are what sustain homes long after the celebrations end.



Drawing parallels between family life and national life, the Vice President said the resilience of Nigerian households mirrors the country’s capacity to confront and overcome challenges, insisting that unity and commitment at the household level reinforce national strength.



He urged parents, relatives, and society to support married couples with guidance and goodwill rather than undue pressure, noting that stable homes flourish in environments of understanding and encouragement.



Earlier, Akume paid tribute to President Tinubu for what he described as transformative leadership since assuming office in May 2023.



He commended the President for honouring the occasion through a high-level representation and praised the Vice President for travelling from Maiduguri to Makurdi despite a demanding schedule.



Also speaking, Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia commended President Tinubu and Vice President Shettima for sustained efforts to reposition the country, and congratulated the couple, and assured them of continued support and guidance.