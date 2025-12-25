FG deploys tactical teams as Shettima vows no mercy for terrorists

President Bola Tinubu has ordered the immediate deployment of additional tactical security teams to Borno State to track down and apprehend those responsible for the bomb explosion at a mosque in Gamboru Market, Maiduguri.

Vice President Kashim Shettima, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, said the directive also includes intensified intelligence gathering, surveillance and joint security operations aimed at swiftly restoring calm and preventing further attacks in the area.

He added that security agencies have been placed on high alert and mandated to act decisively.

Condemning the attack in strong terms, Shettima described it as a despicable assault on innocent worshippers and a direct challenge to Nigeria’s peace and stability, stressing that the Federal Government would not tolerate any attempt to undermine public safety or national security.

“The Federal Government will not tolerate any attempt to destabilise our country or threaten the lives of innocent Nigerians. Our security agencies have been directed to act decisively and ensure that those behind this heinous act are swiftly brought to justice,” the Vice President said.

Expressing confidence in the nation’s security architecture, Shettima noted that ongoing operations would not only lead to the arrest of the perpetrators but also unravel the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

He extended condolences to the Borno State Government, residents of Maiduguri, and families affected by the attack, assuring them of the Federal Government’s full support.

“We sympathise with the Government and people of Borno State, particularly families who have lost loved ones. The Federal Government is confident that those responsible for this despicable act of terrorism will face the full weight of the law,” he added.

The Vice President reaffirmed the Tinubu administration’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding lives, property and national unity, stressing that security remains a top priority anchored on constitutional responsibility.

He further stated that the Federal Government is working closely with state authorities and local security agencies to strengthen protection for vulnerable communities and critical infrastructure across the North East and other parts of the country.