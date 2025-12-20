Fashola, others task surveyors on professionalism, say critical to national development 

Former Lagos State Governor and Minister of Works, Babatunde Fashola, has called for professionalism and quality service delivery from surveyors not only to uphold the credibility of the profession, but also because it is critical to national development.



Fashola spoke as a guest speaker in Lagos at the 40th Annual General Meeting Luncheon and Investiture of the Nigerian Institution of Surveyors, (NIS), Lagos State branch, with the theme ‘Leadership and Professionalism’.



According to the former minister, professionalism and leadership are intertwined as both are required for the development of a nation and the surveying profession.



Fashola noted that the difference between a developed and developing nation is entrenched in the type of leadership it has and professionalism of its workforce in every sector.



“Leadership and professionalism are connected. Service is what lies at the heart of leadership. The difference between professional and unprofessional behaviours is the same difference that enables nations to be categorized as developed and developing,” Fashola said.



Speaking, the President of the institution, Surv Pius Eze, represented by the Deputy President of the association, Kunle Ogungbadewa also advocated for professional behaviours among practitioners. He commended the Lagos State branch for being ‘the pride of the national body.



The outgoing chairman, Nigerian Institution of Surveyors, Lagos branch, Surv. Olukolade Kasim, in his remarks, urged surveyors to comply with standards in the profession.



“The future of our profession is indeed bright and promising with young and vibrant minds joining our ranks. However, we must proceed with caution as quality must always take precedence over quantity.”



The Special Adviser on Survey Matters to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Surv. Ayokunnu Adesina also noted that leadership and professionalism are essential qualities needed by practitioners adding that “when leadership outgrows professionalism, a perfect match will emerge”.