Fashola, others urge surveyors to uphold professionalism, deliver quality service

Former Minister of Works, Babatunde Fashola, has called for heightened professionalism and quality service delivery from surveyors to uphold the credibility of the profession.

Fashola spoke on Wednesday in Lagos as a guest speaker at the 40th Annual General Meeting Luncheon and Investiture of the Nigerian Institution of Surveyors (NIS), Lagos State branch, themed ‘Leadership and Professionalism.’

According to the former minister, leadership and professionalism are intertwined, both being critical to the development of a nation and the surveying profession.

He said the difference between a developed and developing nation lies in the type of leadership it has and the professionalism of its workforce.

“Leadership and professionalism are connected. Service is what lies at the heart of leadership. The difference between professional and unprofessional behaviours is the same difference that enables nations to be categorized as developed and developing,” Fashola said.

He added: “As an institution, you should not settle for less; in that way we can raise standards. Quality performance should not be overlooked. We should render quality service for national development. So the question is: are we as private citizens offering the best services?”

Speaking at the event, the President of the institution, Surv. Pius Eze, represented by the Deputy President, Kunle Ogungbadewa, also advocated for professional conduct among practitioners.

He commended the Lagos State branch for being “the pride” of the national body.

“The Lagos State branch continues to be the pride of the national body. The theme of this year’s meeting is important at this time as one of the challenges confronting us is leadership. I charge the new executive to foster innovations and promote professionalism. Our profession demands we remain abreast of the use of technology,” the president said.

The outgoing chairman of NIS Lagos branch, Surv. Olukolade Kasim, urged surveyors to comply strictly with professional standards.

“The future of our profession is indeed bright and promising with young and vibrant minds joining our ranks. However, we must proceed with caution as quality must always take precedence over quantity. With advancements in instrumentation making surveying more accessible, we must put stronger measures in place to safeguard professional standards.

“Our senior colleagues need to continue to lead by example. Our younger members are at a critical stage where guidance and mentorship are essential, and they will naturally follow the paths we set before them,” Kasim said.

The Special Adviser on Survey Matters to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Surv. Ayokunnu Adesina, emphasized that leadership and professionalism are essential qualities for the profession, adding, “When leadership outgrows professionalism, a perfect match will emerge.”