FCC targets 80% computer literacy for MDAs by 2026

The Federal Character Commission (FCC) has announced plans to help build a digitally skilled workforce across Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), in line with the Federal Government’s goal of achieving 80 percent computer literacy among civil servants by 2026.

The commission said training desk officers across MDAs would support the administration’s reform agenda by creating a corps of digitally literate officers capable of driving evidence-based governance.

Acting Chairman of the FCC, Hon. Kayode Oladele, disclosed this in Abuja during a two-day sensitisation workshop for desk officers on the online submission of nominal roll data. The training was organised in collaboration with Pyrich Group Limited and held in Keffi.

Oladele said the initiative aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritises digital transformation and data-driven governance.

“At the Federal Character Commission, our vision is anchored on keeping pace with global digital advancement and leading by example in deploying technology for better governance,” he said.

“The President’s goal is clear: to achieve at least 80 percent computer literacy among civil servants by 2026 and fully digitise government operations to enhance efficiency and transparency.”

He emphasised that the Commission’s mandate of promoting equity, fairness and inclusiveness in public appointments depends on credible, verifiable and up-to-date data submitted by MDAs.

Oladele described desk officers as the crucial link between their institutions and the Commission, noting that their diligence in maintaining accurate data would determine the effectiveness of ongoing reforms. He added that the shift from paper-based processes to digital systems was now a national necessity.

“For decades, the public service has depended on manual records. These systems are slow, prone to errors and often outdated. We cannot govern a 21st-century nation with 20th-century tools,” he said.

He commended Pyrich Group Limited for partnering with the FCC, describing the collaboration as a model for sustainable public-private cooperation.

Director of Management Information Systems at the FCC, Mr. Paul Abiade, said the new digital platform would eliminate delays and inconsistencies associated with manual submissions, enabling MDAs to transmit staff information in real time. He urged participants to embrace the training, describing them as “change agents” for the reforms.

Vice-Chancellor of Nasarawa State University, Keffi, Professor Sa’adatu Hassan Liman, who welcomed the FCC team, commended the initiative and reaffirmed the university’s readiness to support digital transformation across the public sector. She said resistance to technology was common but could be overcome through continuous training.

Liman said the university was willing to collaborate further in curriculum development, consultancy and technical support to strengthen the Commission’s digital reforms.