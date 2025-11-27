FCT security: Reps probe alleged misuse of $460m CCTV project

An Ad-Hoc Committee of the House of Representatives has commenced investigations into the non-functionality of the $460 million CCTV project intended to safeguard the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Chairing the committee, Rt. Hon. Ojogo Donald Kimikanboh described the initiative as a “moral imperative” rather than a mere parliamentary formality.

He noted that Abuja, envisioned as a symbol of national unity and peace, has increasingly become a theatre of fear.

“Gunshots, kidnappings, armed robberies, and brutal killings have replaced the quiet hum of normal life,” he said.

The committee’s investigation focuses on the CCTV initiative, which is financed through a $460 million Chinese loan, designed to serve as a digital sentinel over the FCT. Despite its promise, the system remains largely non-functional, raising concerns about mismanagement, technical failure, or possible corruption.

Kimikanboh outlined the committee’s mandate, stressing that the investigation is not a witch-hunt but a “truth-hunt.”

The panel is tasked with conducting a forensic audit of the project, scrutinizing contracts, assessing technical integrity, and investigating the link between the CCTV project’s failure and the rise in security breaches. It will also identify responsible individuals, agencies, and contractors and provide recommendations to restore the system’s functionality and public confidence.

“The Nigerian people are asking: Where is the money? What happened to this colossal investment? Was the project crippled by technical incompetence, logistical failure, or outright corruption?” Kimikanboh asked.

“Every life lost and every naira wasted represents a violation of the nation’s development agenda and a stain on the national conscience.”

Kimikanboh urged committee members to proceed with diligence, integrity, and a relentless commitment to truth. “May our deliberations be frank, our findings incontrovertible, and our recommendations bold, transformative, and decisive,” he said.

The committee’s work is expected to provide clarity on the failures of the FCT CCTV project and offer a roadmap for restoring safety, accountability, and justice in the nation’s capital.

The inauguration was attended by key stakeholders, including the Rt. Hon. Speaker, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abass, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, the National Security Adviser, the Inspector-General of Police, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, heads of MDAs, Area Council Chairmen, traditional rulers, and other security agency leaders.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Police Affairs, Senator Ibrahim Gaidam, has urged newly graduated police cadets of the Nigeria Police Academy (POLAC), Wudil, Kano State, to uphold the civil rights and dignity of Nigerians as they begin their careers in law enforcement.

Gaidam gave the charge during the maiden convocation ceremony of 1,199 cadets of Regular Course 7 at the academy’s campus.

The graduates, who will be commissioned as Assistant Superintendents of Police, were reminded to brace for the critical responsibilities ahead in safeguarding national security.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mr. Anuma Ogbonnaya, the minister noted that the peace and stability of the country partly rest on the new officers.

He stressed that expectations are high that their deployment will strengthen internal security across the federation.

Reaffirming the Federal Government’s commitment to developing the academy under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s security reform agenda, Gaidam said modern policing demands strict adherence to human rights, effective crisis management, intelligence sharing, and professionalism.