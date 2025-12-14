FG appoints Tukur Adamu as FUGUS new VC

The federal government has approved the appointment of Professor Tukur Adamu as the 4th substantive Vice Chancellor of the Federal University, Gusau.

This medium reports that Professor Adamu’s appointment was made at the 32nd (Regular) meeting of the Institution’s Governing Council in Abuja.

Prof. Adamu took over from the incumbent Vice Chancellor, Prof. Mu’azu Abubakar, a toxicologist and an astute administrator, whose illustrious tenure of uncommon academic and infrastructural transformation, human capital development and adequate security positioning expires on 10th February, 2026.

The Council also approved the appointments of Dr Shaibu Adona Sadiku as the University Librarian and QS. Agwari Musa Jafaru as Director, Physical Planning, Works and Maintenance, respectively.

The appointment of the three principal officers of the governing council was a sequel to the consideration of the recommendations of the Joint Senate/Council Selection Board of the Council.

Tukur Adamu, who until his appointment served as the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Research, Innovation and Development) of the Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, was born on February 2, 1962, in the Gurbi Area of Talata Mafara in Zamfara State.

This was confirmed in a statement issued by Aminu Sani Isa, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council, Federal University, Gusau.

According to the statement, Prof. Adamu attended Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, from where he obtained a B.Sc. and M.Sc. Zoology degrees in 1986 and 1993, respectively.

He earned his PhD in Zoology from the Usmanu Danfodiyo University in 1998.

The new Vice Chancellor, Adamu, started his working career in 1987 as Fisheries Officer with the Sokoto State Government, from where he joined the services of the Usmanu Danfodiyo University in 1989 as a Graduate Assistant and rose through the ranks to become a Professor of Parasitology in 2005.

He has held several administrative positions in the university, including Examinations Officer, Head of Unit, Head of Department and Director, School of Matriculation Studies.

Prof. Adamu also served as the Rector, Abdu Gusau Polytechnic, Talata Mafara, Zamfara State.

The new Vice Chancellor is expected to bring to bear on his new appointment a wealth of experience, having meritoriously served on several key university and Zamfara State Government committees.

Professor Adamu, who is a member of several professional bodies, is married with children.

Meanwhile, the new University Librarian, Dr Shaibu Adona Sadiku, was born on November 19, 969 in Ogaminana, Adavi Local Government Area of Kogi State, and attended Bayero University, Kano, from where he obtained the Bachelor of Library Information Science degree in 1995.

He then proceeded to the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, from where he earned the Master of Library Science degree in 2011. Dr Sadiku also attended the University of Ilorin and obtained his PhD degree in 2017.

The new librarian joined the services of the Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, as a graduate assistant in 2008 and rose through the ranks to principal librarian.

He held several administrative positions in the library, including Head of Processing Unit, Head of Technical Services, Head of Readers Services Unit and Head of several Branch Libraries.

In 2022, he was appointed as the Head of Department of Library Information Science of the University.

He served on several committees in the university and is a member of several associations, including the Librarian Association of Nigeria (NLA) and Librarian Registration Council of Nigeria (LRCN). Dr Sadiku is married with children.

The new Director, Physical Planning, Works and Maintenance, Qs. Agwari Musa Jafaru, an indigene of the Federal Capital Territory, was born in Suleja, Niger State, on September 15, 1985 and attended the Federal University of Technology, Minna, from where he obtained the Bachelor of Technology degree in Quantity Surveying in 2020.

He is currently pursuing an M.Sc. in Procurement Management at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi.

Qs. Jafaru joined the services of the Sokoto State University as Senior Quantity Surveyor in 2014 and rose through the ranks to Chief Quantity Surveyor in 2023.

He was appointed as the Director, Physical Planning and Maintenance of the University in 2025.

Qs. Agwari attended several courses, is a member of the Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors and the Quantity Surveyors Registration Board of Nigeria, among others. He is married with children.