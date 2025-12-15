FG bans admission, transfer of students into SS3, special centres

Federal Government has announced a ban on admission and transfer of students into Senior Secondary School Three (SS3) across all public and private secondary schools nationwide.

The directive, announced by the Federal Ministry of Education, is aimed at addressing the growing incidence of examination irregularities, particularly the use of ‘special centres’ during external examinations.

Authorities say the practice undermines the integrity and credibility of Nigeria’s education system.

This was disclosed in a statement yesterday, signed by the Director of Press and Public Relations at the Federal Ministry of Education, Folasade Boriowo.

According to the Ministry, the new policy will take effect from the 2026/2027 academic session.

Under the arrangement, admissions and transfers will be permitted only into Senior Secondary School One (SS1) and Senior Secondary School Two (SS2), while admission or transfer into SS3 will no longer be allowed under any circumstances.

Titled ‘FG prohibits admission and transfer of students into SS3 to curb examination malpractice’, the ministry explained that the measure was designed to discourage last-minute movement of students to schools perceived to offer examination advantages, a practice it said fuelled malpractice.

It added that the policy would also ensure proper academic monitoring of students and promote continuity in teaching and learning.

School proprietors, principals and administrators nationwide have been directed to comply strictly with the new directive. The ministry warned that any violation would result in appropriate sanctions in accordance with existing education regulations and guidelines.

Reaffirming the federal government’s commitment to safeguarding academic standards, the ministry stated that the policy is part of broader efforts to promote fairness.