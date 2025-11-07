FG bars sale of FAAN assets, approves airport concession, biometric upgrades

• Senate clears Air Peace, slams flawed NSIB report

• Warn conflicting findings can hurt national image

President Bola Tinubu has issued a firm directive barring the sale or transfer of properties belonging to the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) within and around airport premises, reinforcing that such assets are strictly reservedfor aviation use.

This was as the Senate cleared Air Peace of allegations of negligence and drug use by its pilots over the July 13, 2024, runway overrun at the Port Harcourt International Airport, faulting the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) for issuing “an inconsistent and poorly coordinated” report.

The President’s directive was disclosed yesterday by the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, while briefing State House correspondents after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the State House, Abuja.

Keyamo said the directive overrode interpretations linked to previous administrations’ asset-disposal programmes, describing FAAN properties as strategic national assets that must remain under government control.

He explained that essential personnel, including firefighters and navigational officers, were required to reside within airport precincts to ensure rapid emergency response, making the retention of the facilities critical.

“We will not concede any of these properties to private individuals. Anyone who believes they have purchased such assets should take note,” he said.

The minister added that FEC granted eight approvals for the aviation ministry, covering airport safety, technology upgrades, concessions and security enhancements. These include contracts for maintenance and support services for Aeronautical Information Management (AIM) solutions at five international airports: Abuja, Lagos, Kano, Port Harcourt, and Enugu.

The Council also approved the deployment of advanced Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) power systems nationwide, along with 14 VHF remote communication systems for the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), to enhance navigational safety.

To meet International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) standards, FEC endorsed the purchase of 15 airport rescue and firefighting vehicles for the five major international airports.

Keyamo further announced that NAMA, presently operating from rented offices in Abuja, would now have a purpose-built headquarters in the capital. He argued that hosting command-and-control infrastructure in private buildings poses security risks.

The Council also approved the business case for the concession of Port Harcourt International Airport. According to Keyamo, investor appetite has risen sharply under the current administration.

“Before we assumed office, no investor showed interest. Now, over six bidders are competing to run Port Harcourt,” he said, assuring aviation unions that no worker would lose their job.

FEC similarly approved a contactless biometric passenger-verification system linked to the National Identification Number (NIN) across all airports to tackle identity fraud and enhance security.

“Too many people board aircraft using fake identities. This system will confirm passengers are who they claim to be,” Keyamo said. The council also ratified contracts under the 2024 budget to install airfield lighting at select airports, allowing them to operate into late evening hours, which helps airlines improve revenue.

The minister appealed to aviation unions to support ongoing reforms, stressing that while he remains pro-labour, “unions will not dictate government policy.”

AT a high-stakes investigative hearing in Abuja, the Senate Committee on Aviation, chaired by Abdulfatai Buhari (Oyo North), said the NSIB’s handling of the incident risked damaging Nigeria’s international aviation reputation if left unaddressed.

“Most of the allegations were simply untrue,” Buhari said. “The report was disjointed and uncoordinated. You don’t accuse people wrongly in aviation; ICAO and other international agencies are watching us.”

The committee’s review found that the NSIB had initially alleged drug use among several Air Peace crew members before revising the claim to only two, a contradiction, Buhari said, that underscored a lack of professional coordination.

He commended Air Peace and other domestic carriers for maintaining high safety standards and urged Nigerians to support indigenous operators rather than tarnish them with unverified claims.

“Air Peace and United Nigeria Airlines are our own,” he said. “We must support, not destroy them. No life was lost, no aircraft was damaged—the plane was later flown back safely to Lagos.”

Buhari hinted that the Senate’s final report would recommend reforms to improve the quality, transparency and coordination of aviation investigations, while also proposing legislation to compel federal agencies and officials to patronise Nigerian airlines for official travel.

Appearing before the committee, Air Peace Chairman, Allen Onyema, said the NSIB report had unfairly portrayed the airline and its crew, calling it damaging to a carrier that “flies Nigeria’s flag proudly and safely.”

He said: “The aircraft had no mechanical fault or damage; it flew back to Lagos the same day. The pilot, one of our most experienced, simply had a bad day. Unfortunately, the NSIB’s early report created unnecessary confusion.”