FG begins first tranche of TVET payments

Federal Government has commenced the first tranche of payments under the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Initiative.

According to a statement issued yesterday, over 42,000 students enrolled in the programme have received their monthly stipend of N22,500, designed to cover transportation and basic upkeep.

Also, over 600 independent technical and vocational training centres nationwide have been credited for the instructional and hands-on training they provide, ensuring the sustainability and quality of the scheme.

A statement by the Director, Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Education, Folasade Boriowo, said the rollout of the first tranche underscored the administration’s commitment to sustaining the programme, with subsequent payments expected in the coming phases.

The statement quoted the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, as saying: “The rapid commencement of payments under the TVET Initiative is a clear execution of the President’s directive to invest aggressively in our young people.

“President Tinubu believes that equipping our youth with in-demand, practical skills is the fastest way to drive job creation, entrepreneurship, and national economic growth. This is the very essence of the Renewed Hope Agenda, turning potential into productivity.”

The timely release of these funds, the statement added, was critical to sustaining this momentum.

The statement highlighted that since its launch in May, the TVET initiative had quickly progressed from the registration phase to hands-on training, with students already engaged in their intensive vocational programme.