FG begins implementation of National IP policy, inaugurates TWG

The Federal Government has set eyes on the implementation of the newly approved National Intellectual Property Policy and Strategy (NIPPS) with the inauguration of the technical workshop group.

The team, made up of the Director-General of the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC), Dr. John Asein and representatives of key Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), will serve as members of the Inter-Ministerial Steering Committee and the Inter-Agency Coordination Group (ICG) for the implementation of the NIPPS.

The inauguration, held in Abuja at the weekend, marked the transition of the NIPPS from policy formulation to implementation, following its launch in December 2025.

In her remarks, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, described the implementation of the NIPPS as a national economic reform priority, stressing the need for urgency and effective execution to deliver tangible benefits to Nigerian innovators, creators and businesses.

She explained that the Inter-Ministerial Steering Committee will provide policy coordination, strategic direction and oversight for the implementation of the NIPPS, including alignment with national economic priorities and Nigeria’s international obligations under the AfCFTA Intellectual Property Protocol.

Also speaking, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Lateef Fagbemi, said the NIPPS provides a comprehensive framework for transforming creativity, innovation and indigenous knowledge into protected and commercially valuable assets capable of driving economic diversification and job creation.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Justice, Mrs. Beatrice Jedy-Agba, the Attorney-General noted that the Technical Working Group (TWG) will serve as the operational backbone for implementation, translating policy priorities into actionable programmes, timelines and measurable outcomes.

While the ICG will provide strategic alignment and high-level institutional coordination, the TWG is expected to serve as the engine room for delivery. Its task is to break down NIPPS priorities into clear workstreams, realistic timelines, cost actions, and measurable outputs that implementing agencies can deliver.

He highlighted a small number of priority areas where early progress is both necessary and achievable, namely: first, the review and rationalisation of Nigeria’s intellectual property legislation; second, the ratification of relevant treaties; and third, the immediate follow-through on the Federal Executive Council’s resolution to establish a Nigerian Intellectual Property Commission.

Responding on behalf of the TWG, Dr. John Asein assured of the Committee’s commitment to diligently discharge its responsibilities in the national interest. He assured that the Committee will not disappoint Nigerians and the IP world.

The Director, Planning, Research and Statistics, Mr. Collins Nweke and Head, Legal, Mrs. Gladys Isaac- Ojo of the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) were also inaugurated as members of the Technical Work Group for the implementation of the NIPPS.