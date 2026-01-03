FG charts path to $1 trillion GDP through strategic reforms, investment mobilisation

Business activities at Agbara market enroute Badagry expressway after the New Year Celebration in Lagos… on Friday. PHOTO: NAN

In 2026, the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) has said that will focus on key policies and priorities to accelerate economic growth, create jobs and mobilize investments to build a prosperous Nigerian economy.

The Minister of State for Finance, Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite, said that the Federal Ministry of Finance will anchor a comprehensive Growth Acceleration and Investment Mobilization Strategy aimed at strengthening macroeconomic stability, and positioning Nigeria as a premier destination for long-term foreign direct investment (FDI).

She said: “Building on foundational reforms implemented over the past 24 months, including exchange rate unification, energy market restructuring, and fiscal consolidation, the Tinubu Administration is advancing into a second wave of reforms focused squarely on unleashing accelerated GDP growth, productivity, and capital formation.

“In 2026, Nigeria’s economy will enter a transition phase from stabilization to expansion. Going forward, the government’s focus will be to scale output, deepen domestic value creation, and place the economy on a credible path toward a US$1 trillion GDP by 2036. That aspiration will be achieved by domesticating key supply chains to use raw materials, a workforce, and intellectual property sourced competitively from Nigeria in line with the Nigeria First Policy launched by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and building an open, export-oriented economy with strong domestic aggregate demand.

“Our focus is to move decisively from stabilization to growth. The reforms underway are designed to lower risk, unlock private capital, and ensure that Nigeria delivers sustainable returns for investors while expanding opportunity for our citizens. Outlined below are the steps to be taken to deliver that outcome.”Uzoka-Anite noted that the 2026 economic resurgence strategy is anchored on three principles critical to investor confidence.

She mentioned macroeconomic predictability, a stable and transparent economic environment where inflation, exchange rates, and fiscal policies are consistent enough to reduce uncertainty for investors and businesses.

She also listed clear sectoral investment pathways, well-defined priority sectors with articulated strategies, incentives, and regulations that guide investors on where and how to deploy capital effectively.

She added disciplined policy execution, which is about consistent and timely implementation of policies as designed, without abrupt reversals or weak enforcement, to build credibility and trust.

According to her, key policy and investment priorities for 2026 will include policy coordination to anchor stability and lower risk premiums. She said the ministry of finance will maintain close, institutionalized coordination with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to support disinflation, exchange rate stability, and orderly credit conditions. Fiscal and monetary alignment will remain central to reducing macroeconomic volatility and restoring Nigeria’s investment-grade fundamentals over the medium term. FMF accepts as a baseline the macroeconomic forecast published by CBN on December 30, 2025, regarding the Nigeria Economy Outlook.

“The government’s objective is to lower inflation expectations, compress sovereign risk premiums, and reduce the cost of capital for both public and private investment. The coordinated approach is entailed in the Disinflation and Growth Acceleration Strategy (DGAS) document co-sponsored by the CBN, the Federal Ministry of Finance and the FIRS (now NRS).”

The minister added that there will also be sector-led growth strategy to unlock private capital. “Nigeria will pursue a sector driven growth model that combines export expansion with rising domestic demand. Our work will focus on dismantling various barriers to growth and infusing a “willing buyer / willing seller” philosophy in sectoral policy frameworks and regulations.

“Price controls and restraints on volume or market access will be stripped away to enable the full potential of these sectors to emerge, and entrepreneurial capital to flourish. Priority sectors are catalytic anchors which include: Energy and gas-based industrialization, including associated infrastructure, agribusiness and food value chains, manufacturing and light industry, housing and urban infrastructure, healthcare and life sciences, digital services and technology-enabled trade, creative and tourism industry, logistics networks and distribution infrastructure to enable export trade and solid minerals and critical metals.

“Federal ministries, states, and development partners will align around a common investment thesis: policy clarity, bankable projects, and rapid removal of regulatory barriers. Sector-specific working groups will fast-track reforms and investment pipelines capable of absorbing large-scale domestic and foreign capital. For example, in partnership with key stakeholders, public and private, Nigeria will work to rebuild its cocoa growing, processing and export capabilities, allowing us to sharply boost non-oil commodity income while meeting end market requirements e.g., European Union rules over the coming years.

“The Federal Government will advance targeted reforms to deepen Nigeria’s capital and insurance markets as engines of long-term investment and risk mitigation. Priority actions include expanding long-tenor local currency instruments, improving market liquidity and transparency, and strengthening investor protections to support infrastructure, housing, and productive sector financing.”

The minister insisted that emphasis will also be placed on expanding retail capital mobilization via growth in investment accounts to both draw in capital and ensure citizens participate in market upsides we anticipate will emerge. Regulatory reforms will encourage greater participation by pension funds, insurance companies, and institutional investors in capital markets.

“In parallel, insurance market reforms will focus on recapitalization, improved supervision, and expanded coverage to better manage economic and climate-related risks. A stronger insurance sector will enhance creditworthiness, reduce project risk, and improve the overall investment climate by providing reliable risk transfer mechanisms for domestic and foreign investors.

“Capital formation is central to Nigeria’s growth acceleration strategy and its ability to achieve the desired GDP growth in 2026. The Federal Government’s approach is focused on expanding the supply of long-term, patient capital, reducing investment risk, and ensuring efficient allocation to productive sectors of the economy.

“Also, deploying blended finance instruments, credit enhancements, and first-loss capital working in partnership with bilateral and multilateral development finance institutions to lower project risk and improve bankability. These mechanisms are designed to crowd in domestic institutional investors and foreign direct investment by aligning public capital with private return expectations.”