FG commissions Third Mainland Bridge CCTV monitoring centre

Warns against illegal activities on Third Mainland

The Federal Government, through the Minister of Works, Engr David Umahi, has commissioned the Third Mainland Bridge Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) monitoring centre, emphasising it as a key safety and infrastructure upgrade on the bridge as part of President Bola Tinubu’s directive to rehabilitate and secure critical federal bridges across the country.

The facility includes high-definition CCTV cameras covering the bridge deck and underwater sections, a dedicated surveillance boat, and two operational Hilux vehicles to support monitoring and rapid deployment.

Umahi said that upon assumption of office in 2023, the administration met the Third Mainland Bridge, Carter Bridge and Iddo Bridge in a very terrible state, with severe defects on pavement surfaces, expansion joints, and structural elements both above and below water.

Following a comprehensive re-evaluation, the Federal Government undertook total rehabilitation of the bridge surfaces and replacement of expansion joints on the Third Mainland Bridge, a project he said has been successfully completed and commissioned due to the quality of construction work.

“The work is succeeding because of the quality of engagement. Lagosians were very happy with the President for that beautiful job,” Umahi said, commending the Ministry of Works and the contractor.

The minister said the introduction of CCTV-based monitoring is to control speeding, prevent traffic obstructions, curb vehicle fires and deter suicide attempts on the bridge.

He explained that the system will allow real-time monitoring, with designated lay-bys on the bridge enabling enforcement without disrupting traffic flow.

Under the arrangement, the Nigeria Police will set and enforce speed limits, supported by surveillance infrastructure, patrol vehicles and boats officially handed over for the operation.

Umahi disclosed that a third phase of the project, involving the extension of the bridge works to Falomo and Agbongbo, is nearing completion, though technical issues at bridge abutments are being addressed. He directed contractors to proceed immediately with painting and road markings on completed sections, while insisting that the corridor must be neat ahead of the commissioning of the extension before the end of January.

The minister also issued directives on nationwide road construction standards, announcing that the laying of stone base without pavers would no longer be allowed. He said all stone bases must now be laid wet, mixed with cement and compacted with pavers, while road shoulders will be constructed with concrete rather than asphalt to improve durability.

In addition, Umahi disclosed a reorganisation of supervision within the Ministry of Works, assigning directors, deputy directors and engineers to take direct responsibility for specific projects. He warned that non-performing staff would face sanctions, stressing that accountability would be strictly enforced.

On Lagos-specific matters, the minister ordered an immediate halt to all concessions and allocations of federal road assets in the state, citing observed malpractices. He directed that any future decisions must involve the Lagos State Government and be based on proper evaluation of vacant sites.

Umahi also gave a seven-day ultimatum to individuals involved in illegal sand mining that damaged a bridge pier on the Third Mainland Bridge, ordering them to remove their equipment and pay for repairs or face arrest and prosecution.

The minister further disclosed plans to initiate legal action for defamation against Winhomes CEO, Stella Ifeoma Okengwu, for making allegations of bribery and diversion of the Lagos Coastal Highway project, insisting that the road’s alignment was altered strictly on technical grounds to avoid critical submarine cables owned by MTN and other operators, in line with presidential directives.

He cautioned media organisations to ensure balanced reporting, warning that unverified claims could incite the public against government projects.

Umahi reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to durable infrastructure, safety and accountability, stating that the ongoing initiatives reflect President Tinubu’s vision to reset Nigeria’s road network and improve national development.

At the commissioning, the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Engineer Olufemi Dare, said the project introduced advanced technology for real-time monitoring of both the bridge structure and its underwater components, significantly enhancing safety, security and rapid emergency response.

According to Dare, the newly deployed system is designed to enable rescue and response operations within two to three minutes of any incident.

“This is the first level of commissioning, and to the best of our knowledge, there is no bridge in Nigeria with this level of surveillance and response capability. What we have deployed here today sets a new benchmark for bridge safety in the country,” Dare said.

He disclosed that the centre is powered by renewable energy, with 240 solar panels supplying electricity to the fully air-conditioned facility. Supporting infrastructure includes 10 inverters, 16 inverter batteries, a 300kVA transformer, a standby generating plant, borehole water supply, and a rooftop terrace designed for additional monitoring operations.

Dare also revealed that the project incorporates the installation of 1,268 solar-powered streetlights as part of the broader works.

Providing financial details, Dare stated that the contract sum for the project stands at N43,118,028,778, out of which N36,295,37,137 has so far been paid to the contractor.

“This commissioning represents the first phase; we will return at a later date for a full commissioning, including the extension of the bridge, which is nearing completion,” he stated.