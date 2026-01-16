FG considers national policy on research commercialisation, innovation

In an effort to convert research findings into real economic and social benefits, the Nigerian government has launched steering and policy drafting committees for the National Research-to-Commercialisation Policy.

The Guardian reports that while the steering committee is chaired by the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, the policy drafting team is supervised by Dr Tayo Aduloju.

Inaugurating the panels, Alausa disclosed that a N3 billion operational budget had been earmarked for the Research, Innovation and Commercialisation Committee (RICC) in the 2026 fiscal year, alongside plans to align existing research funding streams to promote synergy and deliver measurable outcomes.

He explained that the initiative is aimed at repositioning research and innovation as intentional catalysts for economic growth and industrial competitiveness.

Alausa noted that although Nigeria has made significant investments in research within universities, research institutes and specialised agencies, the conversion of research into marketable products and services has remained limited and disjointed.

He explained that the National Research-to-Commercialisation Policy was crafted to bridge the divide between knowledge creation and value delivery.

According to him, this would be achieved through the introduction of clear, well-structured and nationally applicable frameworks for converting research into commercial, industrial and social benefits.

The minister explained that the steering committee would offer broad strategic guidance, ensure the initiative aligns with national priorities, and secure institutional ownership at the highest level.

He added that the policy drafting committee would be responsible for the technical aspects of the process.

Specifically, Alausa said the drafting team is tasked with developing and finalising the national policy, recommending funding and incentive structures, creating an implementation roadmap, and setting up a results-based monitoring and evaluation framework, among others.

In his response, Chairman, Policy Drafting Committee for the National Research-to-Commercialisation Policy, Aduloju said the proposed policy would strengthen the institutional foundation needed to drive Nigeria’s industrialisation.

Aduloju, who also chairs the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), assured Nigerians that the committee would rely on inclusive, empirical and evidence-driven methods and submit the draft policy within the agreed three-month timeframe.

He stressed that the country requires policies tailored to local realities, adding that the committee is fully committed to fast-tracking the process to deliver a relevant and high-impact policy.