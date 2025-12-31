FG denies forming secret task force against opposition  

• Only broad-based alliance can topple APC, says Obaze

• APC dismisses alleged plans for one-party state



The Federal Government has refuted claims of a clandestine multi-agency operation aimed at unlawfully arresting, detaining or prosecuting prominent opposition politicians.



It labelled a viral document on the matter as “fabricated” and deliberate disinformation. However, former diplomat, Oseloka Obaze, said that unless opposition politicians in Nigeria are able to forge a broad-based, foolproof alliance, their efforts at displacing the All Progressives Congress (APC) and defeating President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 poll will remain a pipe dream.

Despite the wave of defections that hit the opposition, the ruling APC has dismissed claims that the country is turning into a one-party state.The controversial document, which has been circulating on social media and other platforms, allegedly describes a special task force, codenamed “ADP4VIP” (Arrest, Detain, Prosecute for Very Important Persons) and involving the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and other anti-graft agencies.



It claimed the task force, purportedly coordinated by the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), was designed to target high-profile opposition figures, to weaken opposition political activities ahead of the 2027 general elections.



But in a press release issued yesterday by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, the government denied the existence of such a programme.

The statement reads, “The Federal Government of Nigeria categorically states that it harbours no plans to unlawfully arrest, detain or prosecute opposition figures. This clarification is in response to a fabricated document in circulation alleging the establishment of a non-existent multi-agency task force for a purported programme tagged ADP4VIP.”

“The baseless document falsely claims that a task force comprising the EFCC, Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), coordinated by the ONSA, aims to aggressively target prominent opposition figures without due process.”



According to the statement, the authors of this deliberate disinformation imprudently cite ‘multiple credible sources’ to allege a planned ‘systematic weakening and neutralisation of opposition political activity,’ particularly within the African Democratic Congress (ADC).”



The government cautioned against the spread of disinformation and fake news, warning that such tactics were likely to intensify as the 2027 elections approach. It urged Nigerians to reject “the politics of distortion and division” and remain vigilant.

FOR Obaze, much work needs to be done in the area of political party management, stressing that although politics make very strange bedfellows, ideological frames are necessary to define political choices.



Obaze, who recently returned to active partisan politics after eight months hiatus, said as an apostle of Waziri Ibrahim’s philosophy of politics without bitterness, he regretted being among defectors.



He explained that his choice of ADC was informed by the political reality in the country, noting that “national interest, the need to rescue Nigeria and the overarching need to end the rut and rot, which APC imposed on Nigerians,” made him to settle for the coalition platform.



While asserting that he joined ADC out of his free volition, Obaze maintained that after much reflection on the state of the nation, he came to the inevitable conclusion that a broad-based coalition of progressive political forces was needed as an alternative to APC and the incumbent at the Presidency.



His words: “I was deeply involved in the 2O23 presidential elections, and it was tough. In 2027, only a broad-based alliance can topple APC. I see myself as part of that alliance, in any humble way I can contribute.”

APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, said the ruling party had no plans to eliminate opposition parties, which he stressed was good for democracy.Morka spoke during an interview on a year-end programme 2025 in Retrospect: Charting a Pathway to 2026, which aired on Channels Television.

“There is no such desire, let alone intent to turn Nigeria into one-party state,” he stated yesterday. “The APC is the ruling party, which was elected in the last general elections. Therefore, the party is in government. What we have witnessed is individuals who have made decisions that are permissible in a democracy to move from their platforms to join our party.”