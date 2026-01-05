FG drops defamation, cyber-bullying charges against Natasha

The Federal Government has reportedly withdrawn the criminal defamation and cyberbullying charges filed against Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, according to court documents.

Akpoti-Uduaghan, who represents Kogi Central Senatorial District in the 10th National Assembly, has been facing trial over comments she made during a live programme.

The records show that the withdrawal was formally conveyed to the court through a Notice of Discontinuance dated December 12, 2025.The case stemmed from statements allegedly made by the senator during the interview, in which she accused Senate President Godswill Akpabio and former Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello of being involved in a plot to assassinate her.

Following the broadcast, Akpabio and Bello were said to have submitted petitions to relevant authorities, prompting the filing of criminal defamation and cyber-bullying charges against the lawmaker.

Akpoti-Uduaghan had earlier disclosed that she wrote formally to the Inspector-General of Police to report threats to her life. Instead of investigating her petition, law enforcement authorities subsequently arraigned her in court, accusing her of making defamatory statements and engaging in online harassment by publicly raising the allegations.

The prosecution had lined up several prominent witnesses, including Kogi State Governor Usman Ododo, Senator Ekpenyong Asuquo and former presidential aide, Reno Omokri.

Recall that Akpabio had announced the withdrawal of all defamation lawsuits he filed against several individuals, signalling a move towards reconciliation at the start of 2026.

He made the announcement at Sacred Heart Parish, Uyo, during a New Year Mass, where he disclosed that he had instituted nearly nine defamation suits over alleged slander.

He said a sermon delivered by the Parish Priest, Very Rev. Father Donatus Udoette, inspired him to reconsider his actions.

“I had almost nine cases in court against some individuals who defamed me, who lied against me, who slandered my name. But I listened to the priest and suddenly realised he was talking to me. I hereby direct my solicitors to withdraw all lawsuits against them,” Akpabio told the congregation.

While the Attorney-General’s office is yet to publicly explain the decision, analysts say the move reflects the sweeping discretion of the office and could ease tensions around the use of criminal defamation laws against public figures.

With the discontinuance, the legal cloud hanging over Akpoti-Uduaghan has lifted, bringing a decisive close to a case that reignited national debate on whistleblowing, personal security, and freedom of speech in Nigeria.