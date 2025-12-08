FG hands over rescued kidnapped schoolchildren to Niger govt

The Federal Government has handed over the 100 abducted students of St. Mary Catholic Primary and Secondary School Papiri in Agwara local council to Governor Muhammad Umaru Bago of Niger State at the Government House, Minna, on Monday, December 8, 2025.

The National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, represented by Wing Commander Abdullahi Idi Hong, stated that since the abduction of the children on 21st November 2025 at the school hostel in Papiri, the federal government has been working diligently to ensure their rescue and safe return.

Ribadu noted that to ensure the policies protecting the rights of every Nigerian child are safe, he reiterated the unwavering commitment of the security agencies to implement measures to protect the country and its citizens.

Earlier, Niger State Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago, who was emotional while receiving the 100 children, appreciated President Bola Tinubu as well as the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, for their swift actions in rescuing and recovering the children.

Bago promised that the remaining students still in captivity will be recovered in no distant time and be reunited with their parents. He also appealed for sustained prayers to ensure their safe return.

In Bago’s words, “Today is fundamental in redefining the history of Niger State. I am emotionally broken down due to the age and size of these children. Medical officials have been directed to examine their health status to ensure they are healthy.”

The governor stressed that the state government is working in collaboration with the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), UNICEF and other relevant authorities to ensure the safe return of all the remaining abducted students.

In other news, the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, has expressed optimism that the security challenges – terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, and other violent crime – Nigeria has been facing for almost three decades now will be overcome.

The NSA described those behind the “painful and unnecessary” challenges as “evil” and vowed they would be defeated.

Ribadu made remarks during the opening of a one-day dialogue organised by the National Peace Committee, in partnership with the delegation of the European Union to Nigeria and the U.S., on “A whole-of-Society Approach to the Prevention of Violence and Conflict in Northern Nigeria,” on Thursday in Abuja.

“This (security challenges) also shall pass. We are going through tough times. This will also go.

“But it’s very, very painful, what we are going through. It’s unnecessary. They are very unfair to us, those who are responsible for this. They are evil.

“But they will be defeated. It’s a matter of time, and peace will be restored. That one we can assure you. Because there are people who are working, not necessarily making noise.

“There are people who are making sacrifices. Every single day, we go to bury our own deaths. Painful as it is. But most people don’t talk. Sacrifice is ongoing,” the NSA said.