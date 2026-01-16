FG inaugurates committees to implement national intellectual property policy

The Federal Government has formally commenced the implementation of Nigeria’s National Intellectual Property Policy and Strategy (NIPPS) with the inauguration of its Implementation Committees, marking a significant step towards strengthening the country’s innovation and creative economy.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony in Abuja, the Honourable Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Jumoke Oduwole, said the development signals a shift from policy formulation to decisive and coordinated action.

She explained that the NIPPS, approved by the Federal Executive Council, emerged from an extensive and inclusive process involving Ministries, Departments and Agencies, the private sector, academia, the creative industry, and international development partners.

Dr Oduwole stated that the focus of government is now on ensuring that the policy delivers measurable economic benefits to Nigerians by fostering innovation, supporting enterprise growth, strengthening research outputs, and enhancing national competitiveness.

She stressed that implementation must be practical and results-driven, leading to modernised institutions, updated intellectual property laws, efficient digital systems, improved enforcement mechanisms, and clearer routes for the commercialisation of ideas and creative works.

According to the Minister, the newly inaugurated governance structures are designed to ensure coherence and accountability across government.

She said the Inter-Ministerial Steering Committee will provide high-level policy direction and political support, while the Inter-Agency Coordination Group will oversee coordinated technical execution across relevant institutions.

She added that these structures are intended to reinforce, not replace, the statutory responsibilities of Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

She reaffirmed the commitment of the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment to its coordinating role and urged committee members to approach implementation as a core economic reform priority under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, who co-chaired the event and was represented by the Solicitor General and Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Justice, Mrs Beatrice Jedy Agba, described the inauguration as a critical move from policy adoption to accountable delivery.

He noted that the NIPPS provides a unified framework for protecting and commercialising creativity, innovation, and indigenous knowledge, adding that effective implementation will depend on sustained coordination and technical rigour.

He explained that the establishment of the Inter-Agency Coordination Group and the Technical Working Group is aimed at closing the gap between policy goals and execution.

He called for early action on priority areas, including the review of existing intellectual property laws, treaty ratifications, and progress towards establishing a Nigerian Intellectual Property Commission.

In his remarks, the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Ambassador Nura Abba Rimi, said strong intellectual property systems are essential for industrial development, trade competitiveness, and investment attraction.

He commended the collaborative efforts that produced the policy and urged sustained technical engagement during its implementation.

Speaking on behalf of the Implementation Committees, the Director General of the Nigerian Copyright Commission, Dr John Asein, pledged the commitment of members to work collectively to translate the objectives of the NIPPS into tangible outcomes for Nigeria.

The inauguration underscores the Federal Government’s determination to position intellectual property as a driver of economic diversification, job creation, and innovation-led growth through structured and disciplined implementation.