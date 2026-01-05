FG introduces new measures to curb WAEC, NECO examination malpractice

The Nigerian Government has unveiled a comprehensive set of measures aimed at eliminating examination malpractice in the 2026 West African Examinations Council (WAEC) and National Examinations Council (NECO) examinations, as part of ongoing reforms to strengthen the credibility and transparency of Nigeria’s assessment system.

The announcement was made on Monday in Abuja by the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa.

The minister said the Federal Ministry of Education is intensifying oversight and deploying targeted strategies to safeguard the integrity of national examinations.

A major highlight of the reforms is the introduction of enhanced question randomisation and serialisation.

Although candidates will answer the same questions, the sequence and arrangement will differ for each candidate, ensuring that every student writes a unique version of the examination and significantly reducing opportunities for collusion.

The ministry also reiterated its strict ban on the transfer of candidates at the Senior Secondary School Three (SS3) level, noting that the directive, already issued through an official circular, will be strictly enforced.

According to him, “The measure is aimed at curbing last-minute school changes often linked to examination malpractice.”

To further promote transparency, the ministry has developed new national guidelines for continuous assessment to take immediate effect.

“All examination bodies, including WAEC, NECO and the National Board for Arabic and Islamic Studies (NBAIS), are required to adhere strictly to standardised submission timelines. Under the new framework, first-term CA records must be submitted in January, second-term in April and third-term in August.

“The timelines are mandatory to ensure consistency, data integrity and timely processing nationwide.”

In addition, the Federal Government is introducing a unique Examination Learners’ Identity Number for all candidates.

“The identifier is expected to enhance learner tracking throughout the examination process, strengthen monitoring and accountability, and support long-term reforms in assessment, certification and data management,” a statement by the Director, Press and Public Relations of the ministry, Boriowo Folasade, quoted the minister as saying.

He assured stakeholders that examination administration would be conducted under strengthened supervision and in close coordination with relevant examination bodies to ensure full compliance with established guidelines and ethical standards.

Alausa emphasised that the measures underscore the Federal Government’s commitment to conducting examinations that are credible, fair and aligned with global best practices, while addressing Nigeria’s specific educational challenges.

The Ministry reaffirmed its resolve to work closely with examination bodies, state governments, school administrators, parents and candidates to ensure the effective implementation of the new strategies and the smooth conduct of the 2026 examinations countrywide.