FG launches shippers’ councils ECMS

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, and the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Dr Adegboyega Oyetola, have unveiled the Nigerian Shippers’ Council’s Enterprise Content Management System (ECMS), aligning with the Federal Government’s commitment to a fully digital and paperless administrative structure by the end of 2025.

The launch, held in Abuja yesterday and attended by key government officials, underscored the government’s determination to modernise public service operations and strengthen Nigeria’s competitiveness in global trade.

The SGF said the successful rollout of the ECMS by the nation’s port economic regulator would enhance the efficiency of government processes, reduce bureaucratic delays and support the broader objectives of transparency, accountability, and digital transformation across the public service.

In his address, the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy described the event as a significant milestone in Nigeria’s journey toward a modern, technology-driven maritime administration.

He noted that digital transformation was central to the Ministry’s strategy to reposition Nigeria as a competitive and efficient maritime nation, fully aligned with the demands of a fast-evolving global trade environment.

According to him, the theme, ‘Driving the Maritime and Blue Economy Sector through Digital Innovation,’ reflects the necessity of embracing new technologies that enhance speed, precision, and institutional performance.

According to Oyetola, while the ECMS is an internal workflow and records management tool, its impact will extend far beyond administrative routines by improving service delivery, reducing delays and enhancing the Council’s capacity to deliver predictable and transparent regulatory interventions.

He highlighted that automated workflows, secure approvals, real-time task tracking and centralised information management would drastically reduce turnaround times, improve port performance and strengthen Nigeria’s competitiveness in both regional and global markets.

Delivering the keynote address, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Didi Walson-Jack, reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to a fully digital and paperless administrative structure by the end of 2025.

She praised the Nigerian Shippers’ Council for being among the agencies leading by example and aligning themselves with the presidential directive on digital records management.

She described the ECMS as a strong demonstration of institutional readiness for the future of governance, one where automation and streamlined processes replace manual handling and paper-based operations.

Speaking earlier, the Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer the Nigerian Shippers’ Council, Dr Pius Akutah, described the ECMS as a transformative tool and a core pillar of the Council’s digitalisation agenda.