FG reaffirms commitment to digital governance as Shippers’ Council’s launches ECMS

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) has reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to integrated digital governance as he formally launched the Nigerian Shippers’ Council‘s Enterprise Content Management System (ECMS) in Abuja.

Speaking at the launch on Tuesday, the SGF described the initiative as more than an institutional achievement, noting that it reflects the administration’s broader ambition to modernise public administration and enhance efficiency across Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

He clarified that the ECMS is not an outward-facing service portal but a sophisticated internal digital tool designed to eliminate delays, documentation gaps, and opacity in manual, paper-based administrative systems.

According to him, by strengthening internal coordination, improving documentation integrity, and increasing operational transparency, the platform will significantly enhance the regulatory effectiveness of the Shippers’ Council and improve the quality of services delivered to maritime industry stakeholders.

The SGF highlighted key features of the system, including its 30-tier structure, secure approvals, automated workflows, and centralised document repository, which he said are fully aligned with global best practices for public sector digitisation. These features, he noted, will boost accountability, minimise discretionary bottlenecks, and enable timely institutional responses to sector challenges.

He commended the Council’s Executive Secretary, Dr. Akutah Pius Ukeyima, for demonstrating leadership among MDAs in advancing the presidential directive on full digital records management.

The SGF added that the initiative contributes meaningfully to the national ease-of-doing-business agenda and aligns with the administration’s wider strategy to modernise governance.

He urged other government institutions to study the Shippers’ Council’s implementation process and replicate similar systems to strengthen administrative capacity nationwide.

Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Dr. Adegboyega Oyetola, in his address, described the ECMS as a major step toward eliminating paper-based processes in the public sector, stressing that it is expected to revolutionise workflow, records management, and regulatory efficiency within the Council.

Oyetola said the ECMS aligns with the Federal Government’s strategy to reposition Nigeria as a globally competitive maritime nation through digital innovation.

He described the system as a critical component of institutional transformation, noting that its automated workflows, secure approvals, real-time tracking, and centralised data management will drastically reduce turnaround time and boost transparency.

The Minister linked the initiative to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s broader reforms, including the successful clearance of the Apapa gridlock, port modernisation projects, and the establishment of Inland Dry Ports across the six geopolitical zones.

Oyetola also celebrated Nigeria’s recent election into Category C of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) Council, calling it a testament to the country’s growing maritime influence and commitment to global standards.

He commended the Shippers’ Council for leading the implementation of the presidential directive mandating all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to fully digitise records management before 31 December 2025.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Executive Secretary/CEO of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council, Dr. Akutah Pius Ukeyima, described the ECMS as a “transformative moment” for the organisation.

He explained that while the platform is an internal tool, its impact will be felt by external stakeholders through faster services, improved accountability, and strengthened regulatory processes.

Ukeyima emphasised that the new system is designed to eliminate bureaucratic bottlenecks, secure information, and provide real-time performance dashboards that support effective decision-making.

The Executive Secretary expressed gratitude to the Minister, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, and the Head of Service for their support, assuring that the Council’s staff are ready to embrace a modern, paperless administrative environment.

He urged employees to view the digital platform as “their new office” and commit to the discipline required for sustained transformation.

The unveiling was attended by top government officials, heads of agencies, industry stakeholders, and members of the diplomatic and business communities.